North Korean orchestra sails into South
North Korean men look out from a window onboard North Korean ferry Mangyongbong 92 at a port in Donghae, Southmore
North Korean women look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92. The 9,700-tonne ferry was escorted intomore
The Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae, South Korea. The ministry said it had decided to temporarilymore
The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. Seoul banned all North more
Members of a conservative civic group scuffle with policemen during an anti-North Korea protest at the port inmore
Customs officials are seen onboard the Mangyongbong 92. South and North Korea will march under a unified Koreamore
The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. The art troupe from themore
Hyon Song Wol, head of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and more
An art troupe led by Kwon Hyok Bong, department director of the Ministry of Culture, and Hyon Song Wol, head omore
North Korean people look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92 at a port in Donghae. The art troupe wimore
Named after a mountain peak, the Mangyongbong 92 was given by a group of pro-Pyongyang Korean residents in Japmore
A North Korean takes photographs onboard the Mangyongbong 92. The ethnic Koreans who donated the ferry had usemore
Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 are seen onboard at Mukjo port in Donghae. "The conservative media and permore
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Honmore
Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 look out the window at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Honmore
The Mangyongbong 92 arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
A member of a conservative civic group holds up a defaced portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the Mmore
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Honmore
The Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
