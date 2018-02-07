Military parades around the world
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Wormore
Newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump (in red tie), first lady Melania (L), Vice President Mike Pence more
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the traditional Bastille Day more
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade, marking the 71st anniversary of the victory over Nazi more
Soldiers march during a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caramore
A military truck carrying a missile and a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen durimore
Soldiers of the People�s Liberation Army (PLA) of China stand in formation as they gather ahead of a military more
Four Mirage 2000C and one Alpha jet flight over Paris, France, on their way to participate in the Bastille Daymore
North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founmore
Members of the Honour Guard and the central military band of the Mongolian armed forces perform during the Intmore
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (C) attends a military parade to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of latemore
Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials durinmore
A formation of military airplanes, consisting of one KJ-2000 aircraft and eight J-10 fighter jets, flies past more
Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Irmore
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Wormore
Indian police "Daredevils" motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day celebration in Jammu, January 26,more
A F-16 fighter jet from the Royal Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Black Knight aerobatics team leaves a smoke trailmore
Military vehicles carry DF-10 ship-launched cruise missiles as they travel past Tiananmen Gate during a militamore
Servicemen march during a military parade marking Ukraine's Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine August 24, 2017.more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to people attending a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversarmore
South Korean troops attend a military parade in front of Namdaemun, officially called Sungnyemun, or "Great Somore
Iraqi Army soldiers march as part of a parade marking the founding anniversary of the army's artillery sectionmore
Tanks pass in front of the presidential tribune during the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Chamore
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) get ready for the military parade to commemorate the 90th amore
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian ground forces commander Colonel-Gmore
Indian Army combat vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018.more
Troops wave Mexico's flags during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at Zocalo Square in downtown more
Chinese President Xi Jinping (front, 3rd L) stands with South Korean President Park Geun Hye (front L-R), Russmore
A general view shows the ANZAC Day ceremony at the parade ground of the Australian National War Memorial on ANmore
Singapore's President Tony Tan (C) watches as tanks roll past during Singapore's Golden Jubilee parade at Padamore
