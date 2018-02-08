Preparing for Pyeongchang
Martti Nomme of Estonia competes in men's ski jumping normal hill individual trial, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/more
Sho Endo of Japan crashes during freestyle skiing training, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reid Watts of Canada trains luge, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Figure skater Aljona Savchenko of Germany trains, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Broderick Thompson of Canada trains in alpine skiing, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Team Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Haley Irwin in ice hockey training, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cemore
Figure skaters Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children look on PyeongChang Olympics mascot Soohorang, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Andreas Wellinger of Germany competes in men's ski jumping normal hill individual qualifications, February 8, more
An athlete trains in the biathlon, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The ski jump venue is reflected in the goggles of a South Korean forerunner, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfamore
Tilen Sirse of Slovenia trains in men's luge, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Roman Rees of Germany trains in men's biathlon, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Canadian women's team trains, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Michael Hayboeck of Austria competes in men's normal hill ski jumping individual qualifications, February 8, 2more
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury trains in freestyle skiing, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Daniel Andre Tande of Norway waits to do a training ski jump, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Magdalena Gwizdon of Poland trains in biathlon, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Figure skaters Matteo Guarise and Nicole Della Monica of Italy train, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Matt Hamilton of the U.S. plays in mixed doubles round robin curling against Russia, February 8, 2018. REUTERSmore
精选图集
