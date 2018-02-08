版本:
Photos of the week

A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 星期二
Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Philadelphia Eagles� Patrick Robinson celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
A trader reacts as he watches screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 星期二
North Korean men look out from a window onboard North Korean ferry Mangyongbong-92 carrying a 140-strong orchestra at a port in Donghae, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 星期二
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Randall Margraves (L) lunges at former team USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar (wearing orange) during victim statements of his sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2018年 2月 2日 星期五
A steward apprehends a pitch invader as Crystal Palace plays Newcastle United at London's Selhurst Park. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Tourists take pictures as they walk on a snow-covered path near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as winter weather arrives in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Nihira Bajracharaya, 5, is pictured after being appointed as the Living Goddess Kumari of Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
A Royal Malaysian Air Force SU-30 MKM fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic flying display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 星期二
A clown stops to eat a sandwich before attending an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi at All Saints Church in Haggerston in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
A man carries a dog from mud and stones after a river flooded Tiquipaya due to heavy rains, in Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 3日 星期六
French President Emmanuel Macron and Senegalese President Macky Sall wave to the crowd from a car in Saint-Louis, Senegal. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 2月 3日 星期六
Sho Endo of Japan crashes during training ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
Members of North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
A dog jumps into the air to catch a ball along the beach near the County Kerry village of Rossbeigh, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
