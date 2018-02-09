版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 9日 星期五 08:10 BJT

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (L) and quarterback Nate Sudfeld (M) and quarterback Carson Wentz (R) ride atop a bus on the Super Bowl LII parade route in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (L) and quarterback Nate Sudfeld (M) and quarterback Carson Wentz (more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (L) and quarterback Nate Sudfeld (M) and quarterback Carson Wentz (R) ride atop a bus on the Super Bowl LII parade route in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 16
Lane Johnson and Chris long speak to crowd attending Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson and Chris long speak to crowd attending Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII celebration at Philademore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Lane Johnson and Chris long speak to crowd attending Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer as they watch the replay of the Super Bowl during Philadelphia Eagles celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer as they watch the replay of the Super Bowl during Philadelphia Eagles celebratimore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer as they watch the replay of the Super Bowl during Philadelphia Eagles celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 16
Players arrive for the start of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Players arrive for the start of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noamore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Players arrive for the start of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton celebrates during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton celebrates during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside Citmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton celebrates during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 16
Fans cheer for Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Fans cheer for Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murramore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Fans cheer for Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII celebration at Philadelphia Art Museum. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 16
Skywriting planes spell out Philly Dilly above the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Skywriting planes spell out Philly Dilly above the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route. Bill Streicher-USmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Skywriting planes spell out Philly Dilly above the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 16
A Philadelphia Eagles cheers atop a light pole along the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A Philadelphia Eagles cheers atop a light pole along the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route outside Citymore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
A Philadelphia Eagles cheers atop a light pole along the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holds the Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LII champions parade. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holds the Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LII champions parade.more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holds the Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LII champions parade. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (L) and defensive tackle Beau Allen (M) and defensive end Chris Long (R) celebrate during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (L) and defensive tackle Beau Allen (M) and defensive end Chmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (L) and defensive tackle Beau Allen (M) and defensive end Chris Long (R) celebrate during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 16
The Philadelphia Eagles approach city hall on the Super Bowl LII parade route in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles approach city hall on the Super Bowl LII parade route in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
The Philadelphia Eagles approach city hall on the Super Bowl LII parade route in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates during the Super Bowl LII Championship paradmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles fans line the Super Bowl LII championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles fans line the Super Bowl LII championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Philadelphia Eagles fans line the Super Bowl LII championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Torrey Smith and wide receiver Mack Hollins and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton celebrate during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Torrey Smith and wide receiver Mack Hollins and Philmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Torrey Smith and wide receiver Mack Hollins and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton celebrate during the Super Bowl LII Championship parade outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 16
A Philadelphia police officer carries a Philadelphia Eagles flag along the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route on broad street. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A Philadelphia police officer carries a Philadelphia Eagles flag along the Super Bowl LII Championship parade more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
A Philadelphia police officer carries a Philadelphia Eagles flag along the Super Bowl LII Championship parade route on broad street. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 16
Philadelphia Eagles fans line the Super Bowl LII championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles fans line the Super Bowl LII championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Philadelphia Eagles fans line the Super Bowl LII championship parade route outside City Hall. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Preparing for Pyeongchang

Preparing for Pyeongchang

下一个

Preparing for Pyeongchang

Preparing for Pyeongchang

Athletes train at the Pyeongchang Olympic venues on the eve of the opening ceremony.

2018年 2月 9日
Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village

Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village

Almost 3,000 competing athletes will call the Olympic village home during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 2月 8日
Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence...

2018年 2月 7日
Pitch invaders

Pitch invaders

When fans run onto the sports field.

2018年 2月 5日

精选图集

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

A fashion show inspired by #MeToo opens in New York with models sporting angel wings handcuffed to men in pig masks.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Scores of aftershocks hamper rescue efforts as emergency personnel comb through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.

Damaged graves of Puerto Rico

Damaged graves of Puerto Rico

Graves in Lares, Puerto Rico lay destroyed after Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐