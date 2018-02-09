版本:
中国
2018年 2月 10日

Olympic opening ceremony flag bearers

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Erin Hamlin of Team USA. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Hwang Chung Gum and Won Yunjong of Korea. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
A volunteer carries the flag of the Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Lizzy Yarnold of Britain. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Eric Frenzel of Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Tucker Murphy of Bermuda. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
German Madrazo of Mexico. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Scotty James of Australia. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Dario Cologna of Switzerland. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Beau-James Wells of New Zealand. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Arianna Fontana of Italy. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Samer Tawk of Lebanon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Noriaki Kasai of Japan. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Hwang Chung Gum and Won Yunjong of Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Martin Fourcade of France. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Niklas Edin of Sweden. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Ngozi Onwumere of Nigeria. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Jan Smeekens of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Yang Zhou of China. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Alexei Bychenko of Israel. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Samer Tawk of Lebanon. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Te-An Lien of Taiwan. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Tomas Kaukenas of Lithuania. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Zbigniew Brodka of Poland. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Shannon-Obgnai Abeda of Eritrea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Emil Hegle Svendsen of Norway. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Saskia Alusalu of Estonia. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Suela Mehilli of Albania. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
PyeYohan Goncalves Goutt of Timor-Leste. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Samer Tawk of Lebanon. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Albin Tahiri of Kosovo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana. REUTERS/Sean M. Haffey

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日
