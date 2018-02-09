Photos of the week
A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Stringer
Philadelphia Eagles� Patrick Robinson celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LImore
A trader reacts as he watches screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
North Korean men look out from a window onboard North Korean ferry Mangyongbong-92 carrying a 140-strong orchemore
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. more
Randall Margraves (L) lunges at former team USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar (wearing orange) during victim statemmore
A steward apprehends a pitch invader as Crystal Palace plays Newcastle United at London's Selhurst Park. REmore
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canavmore
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashmore
Tourists take pictures as they walk on a snow-covered path near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as winter weather amore
Nihira Bajracharaya, 5, is pictured after being appointed as the Living Goddess Kumari of Lalitpur, Nepal. more
A Royal Malaysian Air Force SU-30 MKM fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic flying display at tmore
A clown stops to eat a sandwich before attending an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Jmore
A man carries a dog from mud and stones after a river flooded Tiquipaya due to heavy rains, in Tiquipaya, Cochmore
A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapomore
French President Emmanuel Macron and Senegalese President Macky Sall wave to the crowd from a car in Saint-Loumore
Sho Endo of Japan crashes during training ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Members of North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway servimore
A dog jumps into the air to catch a ball along the beach near the County Kerry village of Rossbeigh, Ireland. more
