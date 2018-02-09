版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 10日 星期六 03:20 BJT

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1

Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Hwang Chung Gum and Won Yunjong of Korea carry the national flag. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Fireworks and the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
A volunteer carries the flag of the Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Fireworks explode over the cauldron. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Hockey players from the unified Korean team carry the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
General view of performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
The Olympic flag is paraded during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Hockey players from the unified Korean team carry the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong attend the opening ceremony. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga carries the national flag. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
A performer during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Performance during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
A general view during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
An artist performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Hwang Chung Gum and Won Yunjong of Korea carry the flag during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Erin Hamlin of U.S. carries the national flag during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
Cheerleaders of North Korea await the start of the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
