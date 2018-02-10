版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 11日 星期日 00:30 BJT

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Athletes in action during the Cross-Country Skiing 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes in action during the Cross-Country Skiing 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Athletes in action during the Cross-Country Skiing 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 35
Charlotte Kalla of Sweden celebrates after winning in the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Charlotte Kalla of Sweden celebrates after winning in the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlonmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Charlotte Kalla of Sweden celebrates after winning in the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 35
North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag during their Women's Ice Hockey match against Switzerland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag during their Women's Ice Hockey match against Switzerland.more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag during their Women's Ice Hockey match against Switzerland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
3 / 35
Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill Individual Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill Individual Final. REUTERS/Kmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill Individual Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 35
Sam Edney of Canada competes in the Luge Men's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sam Edney of Canada competes in the Luge Men's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Sam Edney of Canada competes in the Luge Men's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
5 / 35
Sabina Kuller of Sweden and Haruka Toko of Japan compete during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Sabina Kuller of Sweden and Haruka Toko of Japan compete during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Matchmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Sabina Kuller of Sweden and Haruka Toko of Japan compete during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
6 / 35
Janine Flock of Austria prepares to start during training for the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Janine Flock of Austria prepares to start during training for the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Janine Flock of Austria prepares to start during training for the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
7 / 35
Han Tianyu of China and Yuri Confortola of Italy fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Han Tianyu of China and Yuri Confortola of Italy fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Han Tianyu of China and Yuri Confortola of Italy fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
8 / 35
Laura Dahlmeier of Germany finishes the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Laura Dahlmeier of Germany finishes the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Laura Dahlmeier of Germany finishes the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 35
Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold with second placed Ireen Wust of the Netherlands and third placed Antoinette De Jong of the Netherlands (R) after the Speed Skating Women's 3000m Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold with second placed Ireen Wust of the Nethmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold with second placed Ireen Wust of the Netherlands and third placed Antoinette De Jong of the Netherlands (R) after the Speed Skating Women's 3000m Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
10 / 35
Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea leads ahead of Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands as Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea falls during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/John Sibley

Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea leads ahead of Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands as Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea famore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea leads ahead of Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands as Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea falls during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
11 / 35
A view of a curve during the Luge Men's Singles Competition. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A view of a curve during the Luge Men's Singles Competition. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
A view of a curve during the Luge Men's Singles Competition. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
12 / 35
Andreas Wellinger of Germany reacts during the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill Individual Final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Andreas Wellinger of Germany reacts during the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill Individual Final. REUTERS/Domimore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Andreas Wellinger of Germany reacts during the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill Individual Final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
13 / 35
Athletes train ahead of the Men's Biathlon. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Athletes train ahead of the Men's Biathlon. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Athletes train ahead of the Men's Biathlon. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 35
Charlotte Kalla of Sweden and Ebba Andersson of Sweden talk after the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Charlotte Kalla of Sweden and Ebba Andersson of Sweden talk after the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Charlotte Kalla of Sweden and Ebba Andersson of Sweden talk after the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 35
Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea celebrates ahead of Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea celebrates ahead of Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands during the Short Track Speed Smore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea celebrates ahead of Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 35
North Korea's cheer squad hold masks during their Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match against Switzerland. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

North Korea's cheer squad hold masks during their Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match against Switzerlamore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
North Korea's cheer squad hold masks during their Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match against Switzerland. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 35
Members of the Poland speed skating squad are seen during training. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the Poland speed skating squad are seen during training. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Members of the Poland speed skating squad are seen during training. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
18 / 35
Players react after Alina Muller of Switzerland scored a goal against Korea in the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Players react after Alina Muller of Switzerland scored a goal against Korea in the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Players react after Alina Muller of Switzerland scored a goal against Korea in the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
19 / 35
Dawid Kubacki of Poland competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill trial round. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Dawid Kubacki of Poland competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill trial round. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichlmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Dawid Kubacki of Poland competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill trial round. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
20 / 35
Pucks on the ice during Team Canada Ice Hockey training. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Pucks on the ice during Team Canada Ice Hockey training. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Pucks on the ice during Team Canada Ice Hockey training. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
21 / 35
Han Tianyu of China leads during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/John Sibley

Han Tianyu of China leads during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Han Tianyu of China leads during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
22 / 35
Billy Morgan of Britain competes in the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Qualification. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Billy Morgan of Britain competes in the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Qualification. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Billy Morgan of Britain competes in the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Qualification. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
23 / 35
Henrik L'abee-Lund of Norway trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Henrik L'abee-Lund of Norway trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Henrik L'abee-Lund of Norway trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
24 / 35
Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands trains in the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands trains in the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands trains in the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
25 / 35
Tomi Rantamaeki of Finland watches as team mate Oona Kauste sweeps during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tomi Rantamaeki of Finland watches as team mate Oona Kauste sweeps during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Tomi Rantamaeki of Finland watches as team mate Oona Kauste sweeps during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
26 / 35
Olympic Athletes from Russia Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii sweep during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Olympic Athletes from Russia Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii sweep during the Curling Mixed more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Olympic Athletes from Russia Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii sweep during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
27 / 35
Winner Laura Dahlmeier of Germany celebrates during the victory ceremony of the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Winner Laura Dahlmeier of Germany celebrates during the victory ceremony of the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Winner Laura Dahlmeier of Germany celebrates during the victory ceremony of the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
28 / 35
Bostjan Kline of Slovenia trains during the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Training. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Bostjan Kline of Slovenia trains during the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Training. REUTERS/Christian Hartmmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Bostjan Kline of Slovenia trains during the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Training. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
29 / 35
Third-placed Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic celebrates during the victory ceremony of the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Third-placed Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic celebrates during the victory ceremony of the Biathlon Wommore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Third-placed Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic celebrates during the victory ceremony of the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
30 / 35
Choi Min-jeong of South Korea touches a team member who fell during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 3000m Relay Competition. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Choi Min-jeong of South Korea touches a team member who fell during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 3000more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Choi Min-jeong of South Korea touches a team member who fell during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 3000m Relay Competition. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
31 / 35
Charlotte Kalla of Sweden celebrates during the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Charlotte Kalla of Sweden celebrates during the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Charlotte Kalla of Sweden celebrates during the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
32 / 35
Hanna Oeberg of Sweden competes during the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Hanna Oeberg of Sweden competes during the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Hanna Oeberg of Sweden competes during the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
33 / 35
Redmond Gerard of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Qualification Competition. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Redmond Gerard of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Qualification Competition. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Redmond Gerard of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Qualification Competition. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
34 / 35
Winner Charlotte Kalla of Sweden reacts during the prize ceremony of the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Winner Charlotte Kalla of Sweden reacts during the prize ceremony of the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Winner Charlotte Kalla of Sweden reacts during the prize ceremony of the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

下一个

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

2018年 2月 10日
#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

A fashion show inspired by #MeToo opens in New York with models sporting angel wings handcuffed to men in pig masks.

2018年 2月 10日
North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.

2018年 2月 10日
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of...

2018年 2月 10日

精选图集

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

A fashion show inspired by #MeToo opens in New York with models sporting angel wings handcuffed to men in pig masks.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Scores of aftershocks hamper rescue efforts as emergency personnel comb through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.

Damaged graves of Puerto Rico

Damaged graves of Puerto Rico

Graves in Lares, Puerto Rico lay destroyed after Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐