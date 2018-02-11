版本:
中国
2018年 2月 12日 星期一 05:30 BJT

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3

Redmond Gerard of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway reacts during the Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed of Japan compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Mark McMorris of Canada celebrates during the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Christian Gow of Canada and Mario Dolder of Switzerland compete in the Biathlon Men's 10km Sprint. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada competes in the Women's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Gold medalist Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway, silver medalist Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway and bronze medalist Hans Christer Holund of Norway on the podium after the Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Jang Hyeji of South Korea delivers a stone during Mixed Doubles Curling. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Olympic athletes from Russia huddle before their game against Canada. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Perrine Laffont of France competes in the Women's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
U.S. players celebrate after Kendall Coyne scored a goal against Finland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway, Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway and Hans Christer Holund of Norway react near Petr Knop of Czech Republic during the Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Redmond Gerard of the U.S. reacts after his final run at the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Barrett Martineau of Canada trains for the Skeleton. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
David Gleirscher of Austria reacts after his run in the Luge Men's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S., is flanked by silver medallist Max Parrot of Canada and bronze medallist Mark McMorris of Canada during the flower ceremony after the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Arnd Peiffer of Germany finishes the Biathlon Men's 10km Sprint. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Satoko Miyahara of Japan competes during the Figure Skating Team Event Women Single Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway crash during the Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Sven Kramer of the Netherlands competes in the Speed Skating Men's 5000m finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
