North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag as Korea plays Switzerland in women's hockey. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Fans from North Korea cheer on as Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
North Korean cheering squads wave upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, February 7. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
North Korean cheering squads wave upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, February 7. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
A member of North Korea's cheering squad look in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
A member of North Korea's cheering squad look in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
An ice resurfacer drives past as Korea played Sweden. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
An ice resurfacer drives past as Korea played Sweden. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
North Korea's cheer squad as Switzerland plays Korea. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
North Korea's cheer squad as Switzerland plays Korea. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
North Korea's cheer squad hold masks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
North Korea's cheer squad hold masks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans from North Korea wave flags as Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Fans from North Korea wave flags as Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of the North Korean cheering squad wait to use a toilet at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Members of the North Korean cheering squad wait to use a toilet at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
Waving flags as Korea plays Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Waving flags as Korea plays Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
