Obamas unveil official portraits
Former President Barack Obama stands between painted portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obamamore
Artist Kehinde Wiley (L) and Barack Obama participate in the unveiling of Obama's portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama holds hands with Michelle Obama prior to the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Artist Amy Sherald (R) and Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of Mrs. Obama's portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bmore
Artist Amy Sherald (R) and former first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of Mrs. Obama's portrmore
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama greets artist Kehinde Wiley. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Artists Amy Sherald (L) and Kehinde Wiley (R) gather with actor Tom Hanks prior to the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim more
Barack Obama arrives for the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama react to the crowd. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama speaks during the unveiling of his portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Tom Hanks talk to members of the audience after the unveiling. REUTEmore
Barack Obama walks past a portrait of Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Director Steven Spielberg and actor Tom Hanks talk prior to the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
下一个
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations urged a ceasefire amid air strikes on rebel-held areas of Idlib and eastern Ghouta, saying reports of 230 civilian deaths in the past week...
精选图集
Carnival around the world
A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.
Carnival in Brazil's jungle
People celebrate the Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil.
War of the oranges
Members of rival teams battle it out in a war with oranges during the annual carnival in the northern Italian town of Ivrea.
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad
North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.