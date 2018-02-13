版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 14日 星期三 03:25 BJT

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany competes in the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway crosses the finish line ahead of Federico Pellegrino of Italy and Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Goalkeeper Nadezhda Morozova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, is hit by a puck during their match against Team USA. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Gold medalists Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris of Canada celebrate during the victory ceremony after winning the Curling Mixed Doubles Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Paal Golberg of Norway competes in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Emily Arthur of Australia after falling in her final run of the Snowboarding Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Dom Parsons of Britain in action during Skeleton training. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Jessica Diggins of the U.S. crosses the finish line next to Olympic Athlete from Russia Natalia Nepryaeva in the Cross-Country Women's Sprint Classic Semifinals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the U.S. crashes into ski gates as he competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany arrives at the victory ceremony after winning the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Sung Eunryung of South Korea reacts after her run in the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway celebrates after crossing the finish line of the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Goalkeeper Timo Pielmeier of Germany trains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Arianna Fontana of Italy carries an Italian national flag while celebrating her victory in the Speed Skating Short Track Women's 500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Goalkeeper Valeria Tarakanova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, in action against Team USA. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Luis Stadlober of Austria competes in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Natalie Geisenberger of Germany reacts after her run in the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
A sticker placed over Russia's coat of arms on the jacket of bronze medalist Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the victory ceremony for the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria during her run in Skeleton training. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Ko Eun-jung of South Korea trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Chloe Kim of the U.S. warms up before the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Aleksandr Krushelnitckii and Anastasia Bryzgalova, Olympic athletes from Russia, hug their coach Vasily Gudin after winning the bronze in the Curling Mixed Doubles. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Ireen Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold in the Women's 1500m Speed Skating. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Luca Aerni of Switzerland competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Stina Nilsson of Sweden reacts after the Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Athletes compete in the Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Chloe Kim of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
John Morris of Canada delivers the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Final. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Athletes compete in the Cross-Country Men's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands reacts after the heat in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Gigi Marvin of the U.S. celebrates scoring a goal against Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands competes in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Kelly Clark of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands gestures a on the podium after winning a gold medal in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Liu Shaoang of Hungary lies on the ice during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Kaitlyn Lawes of Canada delivers the stone as John Morris of Canada sweeps during the Curling Mixed Doubles Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Athletes compete in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Stina Nilsson of Sweden celebrates after the race next to Olympic Athlete from Russia Yulia Belorukova in the Cross Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Gold medallist Chloe Kim of the U.S. is flanked by silver medallist Liu Jiayu of China and bronze medallist Arielle Gold of the U.S. as they celebrate with their national flags following the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Athletes start to compete in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Quarterfinals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Elise Christie of Britain in action during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 500m Quarterfinal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
