Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Stina Nilsson of Sweden reacts after winning the gold medal in Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic. more
Ireen Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold in the Speed Skating Women's 1500m. REUTERS/Lumore
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany reacts during the victory ceremony following the Luge Women's Simore
Team Canada celebrates winning gold in the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands gestures a on the podium after winning a gold medal in the Speed Skating Men's 1more
Gold medalist Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea on the podium after winning the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500mmore
Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S. looks on during the flower ceremony for the Snowboarding Men's Slopemore
Perrine Laffont of France celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Moguls. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gold medalist Mikael Kingsbury of Canada on the podium after winning the Men's Moguls. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Gold medalist Marcel Hirscher of Austria, silver medalist Alexis Pinturault of France and bronze medalist Victmore
Mikael Kingsbury of Canada reacts after winning the gold medal in Men's Moguls. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gold medalist Maren Lundby of Norway, silver medalist Katharina Althaus of Germany and bronze medalist Sara Tamore
Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S., silver medallist Max Parrot of Canada and bronze medallist Mark McMmore
Gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after winning the Snowboarding Women'smore
Gold medalist Ireen Wust of the Netherlands on the podium after the Speed Skating Women's 1500m. REUTERS/Ermore
Gold medalist Martin Fourcade of France on the podium after the Biathlon Men's 12,5km Pursuit. REUTERS/Ermore
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate winning the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany on the podium after winning the Men's Normal Hill Ski Jumping. Rmore
Gold medalist Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands, silver medalist Ireen Wust of the Netherlands and bronzemore
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate winning the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany, silver medalist Marte Olsbu of Norway and bronze medalist Veronika Vmore
下一个
Obamas unveil official portraits
Barack and Michelle Obama unveil their official portraits at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2
Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1
Highlights from day one of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3
Highlights from day three of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
精选图集
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Carnival around the world
A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.
Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana
Revellers dress up for Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebrations in rural Louisiana on Fat Tuesday.
Fire rips through historic Haiti market
A fire rips through the historic Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Lunar New Year
From lanterns to lion dances, the world celebrates the Year of the Dog.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4
Highlights from day four of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.