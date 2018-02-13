版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 13日 星期二 22:35 BJT

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Stina Nilsson of Sweden reacts after winning the gold medal in Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Ireen Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold in the Speed Skating Women's 1500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany reacts during the victory ceremony following the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Team Canada celebrates winning gold in the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands gestures a on the podium after winning a gold medal in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Gold medalist Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea on the podium after winning the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S. looks on during the flower ceremony for the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
Perrine Laffont of France celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Moguls. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Gold medalist Mikael Kingsbury of Canada on the podium after winning the Men's Moguls. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Gold medalist Marcel Hirscher of Austria, silver medalist Alexis Pinturault of France and bronze medalist Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France on the podium after the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Mikael Kingsbury of Canada reacts after winning the gold medal in Men's Moguls. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Gold medalist Maren Lundby of Norway, silver medalist Katharina Althaus of Germany and bronze medalist Sara Takanashi of Japan on the podium after the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S., silver medallist Max Parrot of Canada and bronze medallist Mark McMorris of Canada on the podium following the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
Gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after winning the Snowboarding Women's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Gold medalist Ireen Wust of the Netherlands on the podium after the Speed Skating Women's 1500m. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Gold medalist Martin Fourcade of France on the podium after the Biathlon Men's 12,5km Pursuit. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate winning the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany on the podium after winning the Men's Normal Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
Gold medalist Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands, silver medalist Ireen Wust of the Netherlands and bronze medalist Antoinette De Jong of the Netherlands on the podium following the Speed Skating Women's 3000m Finals. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate winning the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany, silver medalist Marte Olsbu of Norway and bronze medalist Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic on the podium following the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
