图片 | 2018年 2月 14日 星期三 00:25 BJT

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Course workers are seen on the hill as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Course workers are seen on the hill as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany arrives at the women's luge singles victory ceremony as the wind blows the hat of a hostess, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany arrives at the women's luge singles victory ceremony as the wind blows the hat of a hostess, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A ski gate is blown by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A ski gate is blown by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A gatekeeper chases after his ski that is blown away by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A gatekeeper chases after his ski that is blown away by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A view of Yongpyong Alpine Centre as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A view of Yongpyong Alpine Centre as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Ko Eun-jung of South Korea trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Ko Eun-jung of South Korea trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Windy conditions at the Phoenix Snow Park ahead of men's halfpipe qualifications, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Windy conditions at the Phoenix Snow Park ahead of men's halfpipe qualifications, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nathan Johnstone of Australia competes in men's halfpipe qualifications in strong wind, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Nathan Johnstone of Australia competes in men's halfpipe qualifications in strong wind, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Volunteers and gate keepers remove ski gates after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Volunteers and gate keepers remove ski gates after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Sofia Goggia of Italy leaves after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Sofia Goggia of Italy leaves after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The finish sign is taken down at the Alpine venue after the men's�downhill�was postponed due to strong winds, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
The finish sign is taken down at the Alpine venue after the men's�downhill�was postponed due to strong winds, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A gatekeeper protects himself against the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A gatekeeper protects himself against the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A steward stands in windy conditions as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A steward stands in windy conditions as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Strong winds are seen before the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Strong winds are seen before the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Aimee Fuller of Britain opens her arms to show how windy it is during women's slopestyle finals, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Aimee Fuller of Britain opens her arms to show how windy it is during women's slopestyle finals, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Course workers are seen as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Course workers are seen as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Wind at the snowboard venue during men's slopestyle qualifications, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Wind at the snowboard venue during men's slopestyle qualifications, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
