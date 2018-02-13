Extreme winds in Pyeongchang
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Course workers are seen on the hill as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyonmore
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany arrives at the women's luge singles victory ceremony as the windmore
A ski gate is blown by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Almore
A gatekeeper chases after his ski that is blown away by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due more
A view of Yongpyong Alpine Centre as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds, February 12, 201more
Ko Eun-jung of South Korea trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Windy conditions at the Phoenix Snow Park ahead of men's halfpipe qualifications, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Imore
Nathan Johnstone of Australia competes in men's halfpipe qualifications in strong wind, February 13, 2018. REUmore
Volunteers and gate keepers remove ski gates after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at more
Sofia Goggia of Italy leaves after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Almore
The finish sign is taken down at the Alpine venue after the men's�downhill�was postponed due to strong winds, more
A gatekeeper protects himself against the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at tmore
A steward stands in windy conditions as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyomore
Strong winds are seen before the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Lemore
Aimee Fuller of Britain opens her arms to show how windy it is during women's slopestyle finals, February 12, more
Course workers are seen as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Cenmore
Wind at the snowboard venue during men's slopestyle qualifications, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
