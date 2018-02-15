版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 15日 星期四 09:45 BJT

Pyeongchang fans

Team U.S. fan poses for a picture during the men's singles competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Team U.S. fan poses for a picture during the men's singles competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre February...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Team U.S. fan poses for a picture during the men's singles competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
1 / 24
Fans cheer during the Sweden versus Korea Women's hockey game, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Fans cheer during the Sweden versus Korea Women's hockey game, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Fans cheer during the Sweden versus Korea Women's hockey game, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
2 / 24
A fan wearing Olympic ring glasses poses for a photo at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A fan wearing Olympic ring glasses poses for a photo at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 12, 2018....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
A fan wearing Olympic ring glasses poses for a photo at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 24
A Japanese fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February, 13, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A Japanese fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February, 13, 2018....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
A Japanese fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February, 13, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
4 / 24
The jacket of a U.S. supporter is seen during the women's Slalom event at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The jacket of a U.S. supporter is seen during the women's Slalom event at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre February...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
The jacket of a U.S. supporter is seen during the women's Slalom event at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 24
Players of the Korean women's team acknowledge fans during their game with Sweden at the Kwandong Hockey Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo

Players of the Korean women's team acknowledge fans during their game with Sweden at the Kwandong Hockey...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Players of the Korean women's team acknowledge fans during their game with Sweden at the Kwandong Hockey Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo
Close
6 / 24
Dutch fans are seen during the women's 1000m speed skating competition February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Dutch fans are seen during the women's 1000m speed skating competition February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Dutch fans are seen during the women's 1000m speed skating competition February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
7 / 24
Fans wave South Korean and Korean unification flags during the women's preliminary round game against Japan February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Fans wave South Korean and Korean unification flags during the women's preliminary round game against Japan...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Fans wave South Korean and Korean unification flags during the women's preliminary round game against Japan February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 24
Korean spectators pose for a photo with Netherland fans at the woman's 1000m speed skating finals February 14, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley

Korean spectators pose for a photo with Netherland fans at the woman's 1000m speed skating finals February 14,...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Korean spectators pose for a photo with Netherland fans at the woman's 1000m speed skating finals February 14, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
9 / 24
Fans from Canada wait in the cold during the men's slopestyle finals at the Phoenix Snow Park February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fans from Canada wait in the cold during the men's slopestyle finals at the Phoenix Snow Park February 11,...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
Fans from Canada wait in the cold during the men's slopestyle finals at the Phoenix Snow Park February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 24
Fans cheer during the men's preliminary round game between Slovakia and Olympic Athletes from Russia February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Fans cheer during the men's preliminary round game between Slovakia and Olympic Athletes from Russia February...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Fans cheer during the men's preliminary round game between Slovakia and Olympic Athletes from Russia February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
11 / 24
A fan watches the woman's 500m short track speed skating final at the Gangneung Ice Arena February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A fan watches the woman's 500m short track speed skating final at the Gangneung Ice Arena February 13, 2018....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
A fan watches the woman's 500m short track speed skating final at the Gangneung Ice Arena February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 24
Norway's fan reacts during the men's 10km sprint biathlon at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Norway's fan reacts during the men's 10km sprint biathlon at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre February 11, 2018....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
Norway's fan reacts during the men's 10km sprint biathlon at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 24
U.S. fans look on during the preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

U.S. fans look on during the preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland February 13, 2018....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
U.S. fans look on during the preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
14 / 24
A fan in a mask cheers on during the women's preliminary hockey game between. Sweden and Korea February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A fan in a mask cheers on during the women's preliminary hockey game between. Sweden and Korea February 12,...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A fan in a mask cheers on during the women's preliminary hockey game between. Sweden and Korea February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 24
Canadian fans look on during the woman's preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland at the Kwandong Hockey Centre February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Canadian fans look on during the woman's preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland at the Kwandong...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Canadian fans look on during the woman's preliminary hockey game between Canada and Finland at the Kwandong Hockey Centre February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
16 / 24
A Dutch fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Dutch fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
A Dutch fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 24
A Japan fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A Japan fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Phil...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
A Japan fan is seen before the speed skating competition at the Gangneung Oval February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
18 / 24
Switzerland's fans watch the curling game between Canada and Switzerland February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Switzerland's fans watch the curling game between Canada and Switzerland February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Switzerland's fans watch the curling game between Canada and Switzerland February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 24
A fan poses during the woman's singles luge competition February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A fan poses during the woman's singles luge competition February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A fan poses during the woman's singles luge competition February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
20 / 24
A fan poses with the Korean unification and South Korean flags at the Kwanong Hockey Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A fan poses with the Korean unification and South Korean flags at the Kwanong Hockey Centre February 14, 2018....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
A fan poses with the Korean unification and South Korean flags at the Kwanong Hockey Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
21 / 24
A fan poses with Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A fan poses with Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
A fan poses with Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 24
Netherlands fans ahead of the Speed Skating at the Gangneung Oval February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Netherlands fans ahead of the Speed Skating at the Gangneung Oval February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Netherlands fans ahead of the Speed Skating at the Gangneung Oval February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
23 / 24
Fans cheer during the Slovakia versus Olympics Athletes from Russia game at the Gangneung Hockey Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Fans cheer during the Slovakia versus Olympics Athletes from Russia game at the Gangneung Hockey Centre...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Fans cheer during the Slovakia versus Olympics Athletes from Russia game at the Gangneung Hockey Centre February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

下一个

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into...

2018年 2月 15日
Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

2018年 2月 15日
South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in...

2018年 2月 15日
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 2月 15日

精选图集

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 7

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 7

Highlights from day seven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Art of the skeleton helmet

Art of the skeleton helmet

Designs on the skeleton track at the Winter Olympics.

On the sidelines in Pyeongchang

On the sidelines in Pyeongchang

Behind the scenes at events and venues during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

The many faces of Pyeongchang

The many faces of Pyeongchang

From scowls to smiles, all the emotions from the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Canada's indigenous warriors fight for their culture

Canada's indigenous warriors fight for their culture

The First Nations Indigenous Warriors was formed to reclaim the streets of Winnipeg's North End, a neighborhood challenged by substance abuse, suicides and the legacy of Canada's colonial policies.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐