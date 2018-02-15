版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 15日 星期四 20:35 BJT

Olympic wipeouts

Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes during the giant Slalom. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes during the giant Slalom. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes during the giant Slalom. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 29
Vanessa James falls while performing with Morgan Cipres of France. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Vanessa James falls while performing with Morgan Cipres of France. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Vanessa James falls while performing with Morgan Cipres of France. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 29
Roberto Pukitis of Latvia, J.R. Celski of the U.S. and Pavel Sitnikov, Olympic athlete from Russia, react after crashing during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Roberto Pukitis of Latvia, J.R. Celski of the U.S. and Pavel Sitnikov, Olympic athlete from Russia, react...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Roberto Pukitis of Latvia, J.R. Celski of the U.S. and Pavel Sitnikov, Olympic athlete from Russia, react after crashing during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
3 / 29
Unidentified freestyle skier of Japan crashes during training. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Unidentified freestyle skier of Japan crashes during training. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
Unidentified freestyle skier of Japan crashes during training. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
4 / 29
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes into media personnel during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes into media personnel during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes into media personnel during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
5 / 29
Emily Arthur of Australia crashes while competing in the Women's Halfpipe Snowboarding Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Emily Arthur of Australia crashes while competing in the Women's Halfpipe Snowboarding Finals. ...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Emily Arthur of Australia crashes while competing in the Women's Halfpipe Snowboarding Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 29
Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 29
Nicole Schott of Germany falls during the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Nicole Schott of Germany falls during the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
Nicole Schott of Germany falls during the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 29
Han Tianyu of China crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Han Tianyu of China crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Han Tianyu of China crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
9 / 29
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway crash during the Cross-Country Skiing Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway crash during the Cross-Country Skiing Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 29
Philippe Marquis of Canada falls during the Men's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Philippe Marquis of Canada falls during the Men's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Philippe Marquis of Canada falls during the Men's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
11 / 29
Pavel Sitnikov, Olympic athlete from Russia, J.R. Celski of the U.S., Roberto Pukitis of Latvia fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Pavel Sitnikov, Olympic athlete from Russia, J.R. Celski of the U.S., Roberto Pukitis of Latvia fall during...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Pavel Sitnikov, Olympic athlete from Russia, J.R. Celski of the U.S., Roberto Pukitis of Latvia fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
12 / 29
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
13 / 29
Wu Dajing of China crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Semifinal. REUTERS/John Sibley

Wu Dajing of China crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Semifinal. REUTERS/John...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Wu Dajing of China crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Semifinal. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
14 / 29
Torgeir Bergrem of Norway crashes during the Men's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Torgeir Bergrem of Norway crashes during the Men's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
Torgeir Bergrem of Norway crashes during the Men's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 29
Ryosuke Sakazume of Japan crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Ryosuke Sakazume of Japan crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Ryosuke Sakazume of Japan crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
16 / 29
Sandor Liu Shaolin of Hungary falls between Thibaut Fauconnet of France and John-Henry Krueger of the U.S. during the the Short Track Speed Skating 1500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sandor Liu Shaolin of Hungary falls between Thibaut Fauconnet of France and John-Henry Krueger of the U.S....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Sandor Liu Shaolin of Hungary falls between Thibaut Fauconnet of France and John-Henry Krueger of the U.S. during the the Short Track Speed Skating 1500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 29
Samuel Girard of Canada falls behind Sjinkie Knegt of Netherlands during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Relay. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Samuel Girard of Canada falls behind Sjinkie Knegt of Netherlands during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Samuel Girard of Canada falls behind Sjinkie Knegt of Netherlands during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Relay. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 29
Yuto Totsuka of Japan crashes on the lip of the halfpipe. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Yuto Totsuka of Japan crashes on the lip of the halfpipe. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Yuto Totsuka of Japan crashes on the lip of the halfpipe. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
19 / 29
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 29
Jamie Macdonald of Canada looks on after crashing during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 500m. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Jamie Macdonald of Canada looks on after crashing during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 500m. ...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Jamie Macdonald of Canada looks on after crashing during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 500m. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 29
Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes during Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes during Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes during Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
22 / 29
Han Tianyu of China and Yuri Confortola of Italy fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Han Tianyu of China and Yuri Confortola of Italy fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. ...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Han Tianyu of China and Yuri Confortola of Italy fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
23 / 29
Yuri Confortola of Italy crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Yuri Confortola of Italy crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Yuri Confortola of Italy crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
24 / 29
Pavel Trikichev, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, receives help after crashing during the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pavel Trikichev, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, receives help after crashing during the Men's Downhill part...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Pavel Trikichev, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, receives help after crashing during the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
25 / 29
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway crash during the Cross-Country Skiiing Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway crash during the Cross-Country Skiiing Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
26 / 29
Yuka Fujimori of Japan crashes during the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Yuka Fujimori of Japan crashes during the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Yuka Fujimori of Japan crashes during the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
27 / 29
Jens Maurits Alley of Belgium crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Semifinal. REUTERS/John Sibley

Jens Maurits Alley of Belgium crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Semifinal. ...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
Jens Maurits Alley of Belgium crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Semifinal. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
28 / 29
See Yi-ra of South Korea and Andy Jung of Australia in action, as Samuel Girard of Canada crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/John Sibley

See Yi-ra of South Korea and Andy Jung of Australia in action, as Samuel Girard of Canada crashes during the...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 星期六
See Yi-ra of South Korea and Andy Jung of Australia in action, as Samuel Girard of Canada crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
29 / 29
重播
下一图片集
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

下一个

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 2月 15日
Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

2018年 2月 15日
Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into...

2018年 2月 15日
Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

2018年 2月 15日

精选图集

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Art of the skeleton helmet

Art of the skeleton helmet

Designs on the skeleton track at the Winter Olympics.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6

Highlights from day six of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐