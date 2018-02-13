版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 14日 星期三 07:50 BJT

Fire rips through historic Haiti market

A man looks for goods amid the rubble outside of the Marche Hyppolite (Hyppolite Market), also known as Marche en Fer (Iron Market), after a fire that affected part of the market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man looks for goods amid the rubble outside of the Marche Hyppolite (Hyppolite Market), also known as Marchemore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
A man looks for goods amid the rubble outside of the Marche Hyppolite (Hyppolite Market), also known as Marche en Fer (Iron Market), after a fire that affected part of the market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 17
People walk outside of the Iron Market, after a fire affected part of the market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People walk outside of the Iron Market, after a fire affected part of the market and the surrounding stands inmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
People walk outside of the Iron Market, after a fire affected part of the market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
2 / 17
A vendor cries after a fire affected part of the Iron Market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A vendor cries after a fire affected part of the Iron Market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haimore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
A vendor cries after a fire affected part of the Iron Market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 17
A firefighter sprays water inside a container after a fire affected part of the Iron Market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A firefighter sprays water inside a container after a fire affected part of the Iron Market and the surroundinmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
A firefighter sprays water inside a container after a fire affected part of the Iron Market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
4 / 17
A man looks for goods amid the rubble outside of the Iron Market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man looks for goods amid the rubble outside of the Iron Market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince,more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
A man looks for goods amid the rubble outside of the Iron Market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 17
People walk outside of the Iron Market after a fire in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People walk outside of the Iron Market after a fire in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andremore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
People walk outside of the Iron Market after a fire in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 17
A woman looks inside the Iron Market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman looks inside the Iron Market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. Rmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
A woman looks inside the Iron Market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 17
A man puts wooden beams on a container outside of the Iron Market after a fire in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man puts wooden beams on a container outside of the Iron Market after a fire in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Februmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
A man puts wooden beams on a container outside of the Iron Market after a fire in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 17
Burnt goods lie on a metal trunk after a fire affected part of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Burnt goods lie on a metal trunk after a fire affected part of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Februmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Burnt goods lie on a metal trunk after a fire affected part of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 17
People stand outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People stand outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Cmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
People stand outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 17
People walk next to the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People walk next to the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casarmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
People walk next to the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
11 / 17
Two people look for goods amid the rubble outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Two people look for goods amid the rubble outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 20more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Two people look for goods amid the rubble outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
12 / 17
Rubble smokes inside the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Rubble smokes inside the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casamore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Rubble smokes inside the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
13 / 17
A woman walks carrying goods next to the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman walks carrying goods next to the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andrmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
A woman walks carrying goods next to the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
14 / 17
A woman covers her face as she walks next to the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman covers her face as she walks next to the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
A woman covers her face as she walks next to the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
15 / 17
A vendor puts together metal sheets from her stand outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A vendor puts together metal sheets from her stand outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Februamore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
A vendor puts together metal sheets from her stand outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
16 / 17
Two men look for goods amid the rubble outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Two men look for goods amid the rubble outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018.more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Two men look for goods amid the rubble outside of the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

下一个

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

04:40 BJT
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Highlights from day four of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

03:25 BJT
Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

01:45 BJT
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 2月 13日

精选图集

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

Revellers dress up for Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebrations in rural Louisiana on Fat Tuesday.

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

From lanterns to lion dances, the world celebrates the Year of the Dog.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Highlights from day four of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

Highlights from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐