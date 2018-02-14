Mass shooting at Florida high school

A fire department vehicle containing a man placed in handcuffs by police prepares to unload him at a hospital...more

A fire department vehicle containing a man placed in handcuffs by police prepares to unload him at a hospital near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image taken from a video. WSVN.com via REUTERS

Close