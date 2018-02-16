Art of the skeleton helmet
Joseph Luke Cecchini of Italy. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Yun Sung-bin of South Korea. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Kevin Boyer of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Barrett Martineau of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Alexander Gassner of Germany. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Mirela Rahneva of Canada. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Matthias Guggenberger of Austria. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Ander Mirambell of Spain. REUTERS/Edgar Su
John Daly of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Janine Flock of Austria. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Kim Ji-soo of South Korea. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Kim Meylemans of Belgium. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Dave Greszczyszyn of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Dave Greszczyszyn of Canada. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Dorin Velicu of Romania. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Marina Gilardoni of Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Mirela Rahneva of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Jane Channell of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tomass Dukurs of Latvia. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
