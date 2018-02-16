版本:
中国
2018年 2月 16日 星期五 19:45 BJT

Art of the skeleton helmet

Joseph Luke Cecchini of Italy. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Yun Sung-bin of South Korea. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Kevin Boyer of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Barrett Martineau of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Alexander Gassner of Germany. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Mirela Rahneva of Canada. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Matthias Guggenberger of Austria. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Ander Mirambell of Spain. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
John Daly of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Janine Flock of Austria. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Kim Ji-soo of South Korea. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Kim Meylemans of Belgium. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Dave Greszczyszyn of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Dave Greszczyszyn of Canada. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Dorin Velicu of Romania. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Marina Gilardoni of Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
Mirela Rahneva of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Jane Channell of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Tomass Dukurs of Latvia. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 星期三
