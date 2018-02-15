Gangland, El Salvador
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in...more
A female police officer of the new Specialized Police Tactical Unit (UTEP), known as "Jaguares", of El...more
MS-13 gang member Alvaro Alexander Alvarado, known as "Sniper" is detained during the Cuscatlan Operation...more
A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member waits to be admitted upon his arrival at the maximum security jail in...more
Policemen seize a suspected MS-13 gang related bakery during Operation Cuscatlan, in Ilopango, February 15,...more
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in...more
Barrio 18 gang members sit in court awaiting their sentences in San Salvador, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jose...more
Relatives and funeral home workers carry the body of one of three people killed by suspected gang members in a...more
Friends and family members attend the funeral of brothers Johan Jair and Jason Alessandro Rodriguez, who...more
Julio Marroquin, member of the "Huellas de Esperanza" (Traces of Hope) ministry, participates in a religious...more
Members of the media participate in a protest against the murder of fellow news cameraman Samuel Rivas, who...more
Members of the new Specialized Police Tactical Unit (UTEP), known as "Jaguares", of El Salvador's National...more
Children watch police officers as they paint over graffiti related to the MS-13 gang in the La Vega...more
Police officers paint over graffiti related to the MS-13 gang at the La Vega neighborhood in San Salvador,...more
Comandos de Salvamento rescuers Maria Martinez (L) and Ana Chichilla attend to a wounded homeless man in San...more
Salvadoran policemen close the door as they search a house in the area where according to local media, a...more
People attend the funeral ceremony for police officer Lorenzo Rojas Herrera and his son Marvin in...more
A burnt house is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, September 26, 2016. About...more
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang (MS-13) are escorted after being presented to the media after being...more
Suspected members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang (MS-13) are presented to the media after being detained under...more
Members of the 18th Street Gang stay in a cell during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the...more
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in...more
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I...more
Members of the "Huellas de Esperanza" (Traces of Hope) ministry prepare dough as they learn how to make bread...more
Juan Flores, a worker for manufacturer League Collegiate Outfitters and a former Barrio 18 gang member, poses...more
