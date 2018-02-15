版本:
Gangland, El Salvador

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
A female police officer of the new Specialized Police Tactical Unit (UTEP), known as "Jaguares", of El Salvador's National Civil Police, holds a rose for Valentine's Day during their presentation ceremony in San Salvador, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
MS-13 gang member Alvaro Alexander Alvarado, known as "Sniper" is detained during the Cuscatlan Operation under charges of money laundering, in Ilopango, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member waits to be admitted upon his arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Policemen seize a suspected MS-13 gang related bakery during Operation Cuscatlan, in Ilopango, February 15, 2018. El Salvador National Civil Police launched the operation focused on seizing MS-13 gang related business. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
Barrio 18 gang members sit in court awaiting their sentences in San Salvador, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2018年 2月 2日 星期五
Relatives and funeral home workers carry the body of one of three people killed by suspected gang members in a drug-related crime, according to police, in Ayutuxtepeque, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Friends and family members attend the funeral of brothers Johan Jair and Jason Alessandro Rodriguez, who according to local media were killed by gang members and whose mother was unable to attend their funeral because she lives in the U.S. under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS), in San Salvador January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
Julio Marroquin, member of the "Huellas de Esperanza" (Traces of Hope) ministry, participates in a religious service at the Eben-Ezer Christian church at the Dina neighborhood in San Salvador, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 星期五
Members of the media participate in a protest against the murder of fellow news cameraman Samuel Rivas, who according to the police was killed by suspected gang members a day earlier, in San Salvador, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 星期六
Members of the new Specialized Police Tactical Unit (UTEP), known as "Jaguares", of El Salvador's National Civil Police, participate in their presentation ceremony in San Salvador, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Children watch police officers as they paint over graffiti related to the MS-13 gang in the La Vega neighborhood in San Salvador, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Police officers paint over graffiti related to the MS-13 gang at the La Vega neighborhood in San Salvador, September 26, 2017. The graffiti says: "Watch, hear and shut up". REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Comandos de Salvamento rescuers Maria Martinez (L) and Ana Chichilla attend to a wounded homeless man in San Salvador, July 16, 2016. The man was attacked with a machete by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2016年 11月 15日 星期二
Salvadoran policemen close the door as they search a house in the area where according to local media, a policeman and two gang members were killed, during a patrol in San Salvador, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2018年 2月 3日 星期六
People attend the funeral ceremony for police officer Lorenzo Rojas Herrera and his son Marvin in Quezaltepeque, November 18, 2016. Sergeant Lorenzo Rojas and his son were killed by suspected members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, according to the police. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2016年 11月 19日 星期六
A burnt house is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, September 26, 2016. About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from Barrio 18 gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2016年 9月 28日 星期三
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang (MS-13) are escorted after being presented to the media after being detained by the police during a private party in San Salvador, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
Suspected members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang (MS-13) are presented to the media after being detained under the charges of homicide and terrorism under the Nemesis plan, which is a government strategy to curb gang activities especially those related to the murders of policemen, in Soyapango, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2016年 11月 23日 星期三
Members of the 18th Street Gang stay in a cell during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail in San Francisco Gotera, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail in San Francisco Gotera, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
Members of the "Huellas de Esperanza" (Traces of Hope) ministry prepare dough as they learn how to make bread at the Dina neighborhood in San Salvador, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 星期五
Juan Flores, a worker for manufacturer League Collegiate Outfitters and a former Barrio 18 gang member, poses for a photograph in Ciudad Arce, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 星期三
