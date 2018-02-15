Canada's indigenous warriors fight for their culture
Members of the First Nation Indigenous Warriors (FNIW) patrol Winnipeg's North End in Manitoba, Canada. The...more
A member of the American Indian Movement (AIM) patrols the Main Street drag in Winnipeg. AIM and the First...more
Alex Munroe (R), one of the cofounders of the FNIW, is seen at his home in Winnipeg's North End. "We're trying...more
People take part in a smudging ceremony organized by the First Nations Indigenous Warriors and the American...more
People take part in a smudging ceremony organized by the First Nations Indigenous Warriors and the American...more
People take part in a smudging ceremony organized by the First Nations Indigenous Warriors and the American...more
A boy plays on a broken-down RV on the Cote First Nation, near the town of Kamsack, Saskatchewan. Canada's...more
People gather around a fire on the campground set up by the First Nations Indigenous Warriors (FNIW) and the...more
Lisa Delaronde (R), one of the founders of FNIW, is seen with other warriors at her home before they head out...more
Joe Whitehawk (L) and Lloyd Shingoose are seen at their home in Cote First Nation, where their sister died...more
Denby Shingoose (L), founder of the Indigenous Warriors: A Youth Warrior Society, holds a flag as Stanley...more
Children from the Cote First Nation sit at the campground set up by the the FNIW and the AIM on the Cote First...more
People gather on the campground set up by the FNIW and the AIM on the Cote First Nation. "We're seeing a...more
Members of the FNIW set up a tent at their campground in Cote First Nation. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Thomas Whitehawk of the Cote First Nation participates in a drumming circle at the campground in Cote First...more
Lawrence Quezance of the Cote First Nation fights back tears as he talks about his opiate addiction and recent...more
Trey Delaronde (front), a member of the First Nation Indigenous Warriors, has his hair braided by his...more
Trey Delaronde kisses his girlfriend Bethany Jenelle. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Tron Friday, 21, of the Cote First Nation, looks for crayfish. In recent years Tron has lost several friends...more
Tron Friday rests by a bonfire on Cote First Nation. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Stanley Cote, founder of the Indigenous Warriors: A Youth Warrior Society, stands outside his mother's house...more
A passerby watches as Stanley Cote talks to his audience on Facebook Live while he patrols Cote First...more
Stanley Cote (back), founder of the Indigenous Warriors: A Youth Warrior Society, performs a smudging ceremony...more
An abandoned barn stands on Cote First Nation. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Vernon Musqua of the Cote First Nation poses for a photograph inside his car. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Boarded-up houses stand on the Cote First Nation. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Melvin Moar, a member of the American Indian Movement, smokes just before heading out on patrol with other...more
Stanley Cote, a member of the First Nation Indigenous Warriors and founder of Indigenous Warriors: A Youth...more
