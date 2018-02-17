Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Mourners visit one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas...more
A mourner places a candle on one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory...more
People mourn next to crosses placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman...more
People mourn next to crosses placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman...more
Participants hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, during a...more
People mourn next to crosses placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman...more
Tori Stetzer (R) and Taylor Miler, both of Parkland, react during a candlelight vigil fas they hold placards...more
Participants hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, during a...more
Mourners sit around one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman...more
A family sits around one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman...more
Tori Stetzer (L) and Taylor Miler, both of Parkland, react during a candlelight vigil fas they hold placards...more
A mourner departs the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting in North Fort...more
Mourners depart the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting in North Fort...more
Members of the Parkland Soccer Club depart the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the...more
A friend of Meadow Pollack reacts as she leaves the funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory...more
A friend of Meadow Pollack is consoled as she cries outside the funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at...more
A friend of Meadow Pollack weeps at the end of her funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory...more
Family and friends of Meadow Pollack hug after loading her casket into a hearse at the end of her funeral...more
A friend of Meadow Pollack weeps while holding a memorial service program at the end of her funeral ceremony...more
Mourners leave the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting, in North Fort...more
Joe Zevuloni mourns in front of a cross placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory...more
Mourners leave the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting, in North Fort...more
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attend a memorial following a school shooting incident in...more
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,...more
A handwritten note to a lost friend is surrounded by candles and flowers at a candlelight vigil the day after...more
People attend a candlelight vigil the day after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...more
A student places a candle with other tributes at a vigil the day after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas...more
Students mourn during a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman...more
Bob Ossler, chaplain with the Cape Coral volunteer fire department, places seventeen crosses for the victims...more
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High...more
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,...more
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High...more
Women react during a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas...more
A woman holds a placard during a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory...more
Students mourn during a candlelight vigil in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
A student mourns at a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at the nearby Marjory...more
Students mourn at a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman...more
Daniel Journey (C), an 18-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, attends a...more
A mother tries to comfort her weeping daughter at the end of a community prayer vigil for victims of...more
Mourners react during a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman...more
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attend a memorial following a school shooting in Parkland,...more
A student rests his head against his mother as they attend a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's...more
A woman lights a candle during a vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas...more
