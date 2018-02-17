版本:
2018年 2月 17日 星期六

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourners visit one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Mourners visit one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A mourner places a candle on one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
A mourner places a candle on one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
People mourn next to crosses placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
People mourn next to crosses placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People mourn next to crosses placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
People mourn next to crosses placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Participants hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, during a candlelight vigil at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Participants hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, during a candlelight vigil at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
People mourn next to crosses placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
People mourn next to crosses placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Tori Stetzer (R) and Taylor Miler, both of Parkland, react during a candlelight vigil fas they hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Tori Stetzer (R) and Taylor Miler, both of Parkland, react during a candlelight vigil fas they hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Participants hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, during a candlelight vigil at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Participants hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, during a candlelight vigil at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Mourners sit around one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Mourners sit around one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A family sits around one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
A family sits around one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Tori Stetzer (L) and Taylor Miler, both of Parkland, react during a candlelight vigil fas they hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Tori Stetzer (L) and Taylor Miler, both of Parkland, react during a candlelight vigil fas they hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A mourner departs the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
A mourner departs the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Mourners depart the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Mourners depart the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Members of the Parkland Soccer Club depart the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Members of the Parkland Soccer Club depart the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A friend of Meadow Pollack reacts as she leaves the funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
A friend of Meadow Pollack reacts as she leaves the funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A friend of Meadow Pollack is consoled as she cries outside the funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
A friend of Meadow Pollack is consoled as she cries outside the funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A friend of Meadow Pollack weeps at the end of her funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
A friend of Meadow Pollack weeps at the end of her funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Family and friends of Meadow Pollack hug after loading her casket into a hearse at the end of her funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Family and friends of Meadow Pollack hug after loading her casket into a hearse at the end of her funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A friend of Meadow Pollack weeps while holding a memorial service program at the end of her funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
A friend of Meadow Pollack weeps while holding a memorial service program at the end of her funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Mourners leave the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting, in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Mourners leave the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting, in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Joe Zevuloni mourns in front of a cross placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Joe Zevuloni mourns in front of a cross placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mourners leave the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting, in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Mourners leave the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting, in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attend a memorial following a school shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attend a memorial following a school shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A handwritten note to a lost friend is surrounded by candles and flowers at a candlelight vigil the day after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
A handwritten note to a lost friend is surrounded by candles and flowers at a candlelight vigil the day after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
People attend a candlelight vigil the day after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
People attend a candlelight vigil the day after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A student places a candle with other tributes at a vigil the day after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
A student places a candle with other tributes at a vigil the day after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Students mourn during a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Students mourn during a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Bob Ossler, chaplain with the Cape Coral volunteer fire department, places seventeen crosses for the victims of yesterday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on a fence a short distance from the school in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Bob Ossler, chaplain with the Cape Coral volunteer fire department, places seventeen crosses for the victims of yesterday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on a fence a short distance from the school in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Women react during a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Women react during a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman holds a placard during a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
A woman holds a placard during a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Students mourn during a candlelight vigil in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Students mourn during a candlelight vigil in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A student mourns at a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at the nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
A student mourns at a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at the nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Students mourn at a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Students mourn at a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Daniel Journey (C), an 18-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, attends a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at his school, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. Journey said he lost two friends he had known and grown up with since they were seven years old in the shooting. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Daniel Journey (C), an 18-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, attends a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at his school, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. Journey said he lost two friends he had known and grown up with since they were seven years old in the shooting. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A mother tries to comfort her weeping daughter at the end of a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at the nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
A mother tries to comfort her weeping daughter at the end of a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at the nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Mourners react during a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Mourners react during a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attend a memorial following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attend a memorial following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur
A student rests his head against his mother as they attend a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
A student rests his head against his mother as they attend a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A woman lights a candle during a vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2018年 2月 16日 星期五
A woman lights a candle during a vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
