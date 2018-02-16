Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 7
Julia Pereira de Sousa of France, Lindsey Jacobellis of the U.S., Michela Moioli of Italy, Eva Samkova of the...more
Michela Moioli of Italy reacts during the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dario Cologna of Switzerland reacts after crossing the finish line of the Men's 15km Cross-Country. ...more
Yun Sung-bin of South Korea celebrates during the Men's Skeleton Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Nathan Chen of the U.S. performs in the Men's Single Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kristina Spiridonova, Olympic athlete from Russia, in action during the Women's Aerials Finals. ...more
Felipe Montoya of Spain performs in the Men Single Skating short program. Picture taken with multiple...more
Oscar Moller (R) of Sweden in action against Daryl Boyle of Germany. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Simon Ammann of Switzerland competes in the Men's Large Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ivan Telegin, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, breaks his stick in front of Luka Gracnar of Slovenia....more
Axel Jungk of Germany competes as a spectator displays a sign during the Men's Skeleton Finals....more
Jin Boyang of China performs in the Men's Single Figure Skating. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nikita Tregubov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, reacts during the Skeleton Men's Finals. REUTERS/Arnd...more
Adam Rippon of the U.S. reacts after his Single Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Resi Stiegler of the U.S. crashes during the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Frida Hansdotter of Sweden celebrates in the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kim Eun-jung, Kim Kyeong-ae, Kim Seon-yeong and Kim Yeong-mi of South Korea celebrate their win, next to...more
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs during the Men's Figure Skating Single Program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Resi Stiegler of the U.S. crashes during the Women�s Slalom. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A fan is seen before Olympic Athletes from Russia pay Slovenia in the Ice Hockey Men's Preliminary Round. ...more
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs in the Men's Single Short Program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Silver medalist Wendy Holdener of Switzerland celebrates after the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Josef Ferstl of Germany competes in Men�s Super-G. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Women's Snowboard Cross gold medallist Michela Moioli of Italy kisses the podium. REUTERS/Issei Kato
South Korea deliver a stone in the Men's Curling Round Robin. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The pants of a curler from Norway during the Men's Curling Round Robin. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Gold medallist Michela Moioli of Italy competes to victory during the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals....more
Gold medallist Yun Sung-bin of South Korea holds a plush toy of the Games mascot Soohorang during the Men�s...more
Frida Hansdotter of Sweden competes in the Women�s Slalom. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Miha Hrobat of Slovenia competes during the Men�s Super-G. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Matteo Rizzo of Italy performs during the Single Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sophia Ralli of Greece competes in the Women�s Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Gold medallist Michela Moioli of Italy kisses the podium after the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals....more
Julia Pereira de Sousa of France, Chloe Trespeuch of France, Michela Moiosi of Italy, and Belle Brockhoff of...more
Olympic rings are reflected in glass as Team USA plays Slovakia in the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round. ...more
Workers prepare the halfpipe. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rhys Thornbury of New Zealand competes in the Men's Luge Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga and Samir Azzimani of Morocco embrace after the Men's 15km Cross-Country Skiing....more
Gold medallist Michela Moioli of Italy competes in the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals. REUTERS/Dylan...more
Annouk van der Weijden of the Netherlands in action during the Women's 5000m Speed Skating Finals....more
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana competes in the Men's Skeleton Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su
German Madrazo of Mexico holds the Mexican flag after crossing the finish line of the Men's 15km Cross...more
A spectator is seen in the stands REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
