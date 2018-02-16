Photos of the week
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen on a bus in the town of al-Rai, Syria February 14, 2018....more
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (C) departs as she and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway...more
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 collection presentation at...more
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits during...more
Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony at the...more
Drum queen Sabrina Sato from Vila Isabel Samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade...more
Jambo, a Briard, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club...more
North Korean cheerleaders greet 15-month-old Escher, the child of Team USA fan Jeff Whitmore at the pair...more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) arrives ahead of a planned address at the Muni World 2018...more
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017 are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico...more
A young hunter rests next to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunters competition at Almaty hippodrome,...more
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi...more
Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim Jong...more
A female police officer of the new Specialized Police Tactical Unit (UTEP), known as "Jaguares", with El...more
Pramodini Roul, 24, an acid attack survivor and a campaigner at Chhanv, an NGO that supports acid attack...more
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the women's halfpipe finals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics,...more
Andres Pernia drives his truck with a broken windshield as he arrives to check the tires in a shop in La...more
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna,...more
A member of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group poses for photo during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed...more
A man stands near a part of a Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 plane that crashed after taking off from...more
