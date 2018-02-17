Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8
Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan in action during the Men's Large Hill Individual Ski Jumping Trial Round. REUTERS/Kai...more
Olympic Athlete from Russia second Galina Arsenkina watches the shot during Women's Curling Round Robin....more
Lizzy Yarnold of Britain reacts during the Women's Skeleton Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway competes during the Women's Ski Slopestyle Qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan...more
Rene Bourque of Canada scores past goalie Pavel Francouz of the Czech Republic during their Preliminary Round...more
Anastasia Tatalina, an Olympic athlete from Russia, crashes during the Women's Ski Slopestyle Qualifications....more
Jin Boyang of China falls during the Single free skating competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Maggie Voisin of the U.S. competes in the Women's Ski Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A venue worker watches through the curtain as Brendan Kerry of Australia competes during the Single free...more
Keiji Tanaka of Japan competes during the Single free skating competition final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Lindsay Vonn of the U.S. competes during the Women�s Super-G. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A coach from the U.S. team sits on a tree as he prepares to film the Women�s Super-G. REUTERS/Stefano...more
Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes during the Women�s Super-G. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Rene Bourque of Canada and Czech Republic's Michal Repik and goalie Pavel Francouz in action during their...more
Yuki Tsubota of Canada competes Women's Ski Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Michal Brezina of Czech Republic competes Single free skating competition final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rene Bourque of Canada in action during the first period of their Preliminary Round game. REUTERS/Grigory...more
Athletes compete during the Women's 4x5km Cross-Country Relay. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland crashes during the Women's Ski Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Samuel Girard of Canada crosses the finish line ahead of Yuri Confortola of Italy and Itzhak de Laat of...more
Torger Nergaard of Norway and Benoit Schwarz of Switzerland watch as a games official uses a measuring device...more
Wu Dajing of China leads during the Men's 1000m Short Track Speed Skating. REUTERS/John Sibley
Noe Roth of Switzerland trains for Men's Aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland in action during the Men's Men's Large Hill Individual Final Ski Jumping....more
Dimitri Isler of Switzerland trains during Men's Aerials. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, Ragnhild Haga and Marit Bjoergen of Norway react during...more
Marit Bjoergen of Norway and Stina Nilsson of Sweden compete during the Women's 4x5km Cross-Country Skiing...more
Alexey Romashov, an Olympic athlete from Russia in action during Men's Large Hill Individual Ski Jumping Trial...more
Choi Min-jeong of South Korea leads Arianna Fontana of Italy, Jorien ter Mors of Netherlands, Kim A-lang of...more
Athletes compete during the Women's 12.5km Biathlon Mass Start Final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea competes during the Men's Single Free Skate final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway competes during the Women's Ski Slopestyle Qualifications. REUTERS/Mike...more
下一个
On the sidelines in Pyeongchang
Behind the scenes at events and venues during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
Trump visits Parkland, Florida
President Donald Trump visits Parkland after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.
精选图集
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake
At least 13 people on the ground, including three children, were killed when a Mexican military helicopter carrying top officials surveying damages from an earthquake crashed in a small town in the southern state of Oaxaca.
Lunar New Year
The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
On the sidelines in Pyeongchang
Behind the scenes at events and venues during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
Trump visits Parkland, Florida
President Donald Trump visits Parkland after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.
Mass shooting at Florida high school
A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.