图片 | 2018年 2月 17日 星期六 23:50 BJT

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8

Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan in action during the Men's Large Hill Individual Ski Jumping Trial Round. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan in action during the Men's Large Hill Individual Ski Jumping Trial Round.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Olympic Athlete from Russia second Galina Arsenkina watches the shot during Women's Curling Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Olympic Athlete from Russia second Galina Arsenkina watches the shot during Women's Curling Round Robin.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Lizzy Yarnold of Britain reacts during the Women's Skeleton Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Lizzy Yarnold of Britain reacts during the Women's Skeleton Finals.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway competes during the Women's Ski Slopestyle Qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway competes during the Women's Ski Slopestyle Qualifications.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rene Bourque of Canada scores past goalie Pavel Francouz of the Czech Republic during their Preliminary Round game. REUTERS/Matt Slocum/Pool

Rene Bourque of Canada scores past goalie Pavel Francouz of the Czech Republic during their Preliminary Round game.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Matt Slocum/Pool
Anastasia Tatalina, an Olympic athlete from Russia, crashes during the Women's Ski Slopestyle Qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Anastasia Tatalina, an Olympic athlete from Russia, crashes during the Women's Ski Slopestyle Qualifications.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jin Boyang of China falls during the Single free skating competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Jin Boyang of China falls during the Single free skating competition final.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Maggie Voisin of the U.S. competes in the Women's Ski Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Maggie Voisin of the U.S. competes in the Women's Ski Slopestyle Finals.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Issei Kato
A venue worker watches through the curtain as Brendan Kerry of Australia competes during the Single free skating competition final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A venue worker watches through the curtain as Brendan Kerry of Australia competes during the Single free skating competition final.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Keiji Tanaka of Japan competes during the Single free skating competition final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Keiji Tanaka of Japan competes during the Single free skating competition final.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Phil Noble
Lindsay Vonn of the U.S. competes during the Women�s Super-G. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Lindsay Vonn of the U.S. competes during the Women's Super-G.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A coach from the U.S. team sits on a tree as he prepares to film the Women�s Super-G. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A coach from the U.S. team sits on a tree as he prepares to film the Women's Super-G.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes during the Women�s Super-G. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes during the Women's Super-G.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Rene Bourque of Canada and Czech Republic's Michal Repik and goalie Pavel Francouz in action during their Preliminary Round game. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Rene Bourque of Canada and Czech Republic's Michal Repik and goalie Pavel Francouz in action during their Preliminary Round game.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Yuki Tsubota of Canada competes Women's Ski Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Yuki Tsubota of Canada competes Women's Ski Slopestyle Finals.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Issei Kato
Michal Brezina of Czech Republic competes Single free skating competition final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Michal Brezina of Czech Republic competes Single free skating competition final.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rene Bourque of Canada in action during the first period of their Preliminary Round game. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Rene Bourque of Canada in action during the first period of their Preliminary Round game.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Athletes compete during the Women's 4x5km Cross-Country Relay. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes compete during the Women's 4x5km Cross-Country Relay.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland crashes during the Women's Ski Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland crashes during the Women's Ski Slopestyle Finals.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Samuel Girard of Canada crosses the finish line ahead of Yuri Confortola of Italy and Itzhak de Laat of Netherlands during Men's 1000m Quarterfinal during Short Track Speed Skating. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Samuel Girard of Canada crosses the finish line ahead of Yuri Confortola of Italy and Itzhak de Laat of...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Torger Nergaard of Norway and Benoit Schwarz of Switzerland watch as a games official uses a measuring device during Men's Curling. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Torger Nergaard of Norway and Benoit Schwarz of Switzerland watch as a games official uses a measuring device during Men's Curling.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Wu Dajing of China leads during the Men's 1000m Short Track Speed Skating. REUTERS/John Sibley

Wu Dajing of China leads during the Men's 1000m Short Track Speed Skating.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/John Sibley
Noe Roth of Switzerland trains for Men's Aerials. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Noe Roth of Switzerland trains for Men's Aerials.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland in action during the Men's Men's Large Hill Individual Final Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland in action during the Men's Men's Large Hill Individual Final Ski Jumping.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Dimitri Isler of Switzerland trains during Men's Aerials. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dimitri Isler of Switzerland trains during Men's Aerials.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, Ragnhild Haga and Marit Bjoergen of Norway react during the Women's 4x5km Cross-Country Skiing Relay. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, Ragnhild Haga and Marit Bjoergen of Norway react during the Women's 4x5km Cross-Country Skiing Relay.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Marit Bjoergen of Norway and Stina Nilsson of Sweden compete during the Women's 4x5km Cross-Country Skiing Relay. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Marit Bjoergen of Norway and Stina Nilsson of Sweden compete during the Women's 4x5km Cross-Country Skiing Relay.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Alexey Romashov, an Olympic athlete from Russia in action during Men's Large Hill Individual Ski Jumping Trial Round. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Alexey Romashov, an Olympic athlete from Russia in action during Men's Large Hill Individual Ski Jumping Trial Round.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Choi Min-jeong of South Korea leads Arianna Fontana of Italy, Jorien ter Mors of Netherlands, Kim A-lang of South Korea and Li Jinyu of China during Women's 1500m Short Track Speed Skating Finals. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Choi Min-jeong of South Korea leads Arianna Fontana of Italy, Jorien ter Mors of Netherlands, Kim A-lang of...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Athletes compete during the Women's 12.5km Biathlon Mass Start Final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Athletes compete during the Women's 12.5km Biathlon Mass Start Final.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea competes during the Men's Single Free Skate final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea competes during the Men's Single Free Skate final.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway competes during the Women's Ski Slopestyle Qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway competes during the Women's Ski Slopestyle Qualifications.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
REUTERS/Mike Blake
