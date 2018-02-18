Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 9
Rodolfo Roberto Dickson Sommers of Mexico competes during the Men's Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Taisei Yamamoto of Japan is filmed by a team-mate during a warm-up for Men's Ski Slopestyle Qualifications....more
Clemens Bracher and Michael Kuonen of Switzerland compete during the Men's 2-man Bobsleigh Competition....more
Martin Fourcade of France and Simon Schempp of Germany finish the Men's 15 km Mass Start Biathlon Final ....more
Shane Dobbin, Reyon Kay and Peter Michael of New Zealand compete during the Men's Speed Skating Team Pursuit...more
Broc Little of the U.S. in action with Olympic Athlete from Russia Andrei Zubarev during the Preliminary Round...more
Stanislau Hladchenko of Belarus crashes during the Men's Aerials Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A supporter looks on during the Women's 500m Speed Skating competition finals. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Jing Yu of China and Marsha Hudey of Canada compete during the Women's 500m Speed Skating competition finals....more
Jung Dong-hyun of South Korea crashes during the Men's Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Brittany Bowe of the U.S. competes during the Women's 500m Speed Skating competition finals. REUTERS/Phil...more
Daniel Rickardsson of Sweden in action during the Men's 4x10 km Cross-Country Relay. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Simen Hegstad Kreuger of Norway leads during the Men's 4x10 km Cross-Country Relay.. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Goalkeeper Lars Haugen of Norway in action with Felix Schutz of Germany. REUTERS/David Cerny
Stefan Brennsteiner of Austria knocks into a ski gate during the Men's Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Dominic...more
Goalie Sara Grahn of Sweden watches the puck against Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Athletes compete during the Men's 15 km Mass Start Biathlon Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Zongyang Jia of China trains for Men's Aerials. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Oystein Braaten of Norway competes Men's Ski Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Robert Franco of Mexico competes Men's Ski Slopestyle Qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
James Woods of Britain crashes Men's Ski Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Olympic Athlete from Russia Nikolai Prokhorkin celebrates a goal with team mates against the U.S.....more
Guangpu Qi of China competes during the Men's Aerials Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Zongyang Jia of China, Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine and Olympic Athlete of Russia Ilia Burov react during...more
Haavard Vad Petersson of Norway delivers a stone as team mate Christoffer Svae sweeps during the Men's Curling...more
Gold medallists Didirk Toenseth, Johnsrud Martin Sundby, Simen Hegstad Kreuger and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of...more
Luca de Aliprandini of Italy falls during the Men's Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar
