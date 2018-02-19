版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 20日 星期二 04:10 BJT

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10

Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin of Spain perform in the Ice Dance short competition. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin of Spain perform in the Ice Dance short competition. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin of Spain perform in the Ice Dance short competition. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes in the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes in the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Alexander Kopacz and Justin Kripps of Canada celebrate during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Alexander Kopacz and Justin Kripps of Canada celebrate during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Natalie Spooner of Canada and Yekaterina Smolina, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, in action as goalie Valeria Tarakanova looks on. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Natalie Spooner of Canada and Yekaterina Smolina, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, in action as goalie Valeria Tarakanova looks on. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Jamie Anderson of the U.S. competes in the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Jamie Anderson of the U.S. competes in the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Katerina Vojackova of Czech Republic crashes during the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Katerina Vojackova of Czech Republic crashes during the Women's Snowboarding Big Air Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gold medalists Daniel Andre Tande, Andreas Stjernen, Johann Andre Forfang and Robert Johansson of Norway celebrate during the victory ceremony after the Men's Ski Jumping Team Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Gold medalists Daniel Andre Tande, Andreas Stjernen, Johann Andre Forfang and Robert Johansson of Norway celebrate during the victory ceremony after the Men's Ski Jumping Team Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Lena Haecki of Switzerland trains for the Biathlon Mixed Relay. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Lena Haecki of Switzerland trains for the Biathlon Mixed Relay. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Lena Haecki of Switzerland trains for the Biathlon Mixed Relay. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kim Hyunki of South Korea competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kim Hyunki of South Korea competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Kim Hyunki of South Korea competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Olympic Athlete from Russia Yekaterina Smolina in action with Jillian Saulnier of Canada. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Olympic Athlete from Russia Yekaterina Smolina in action with Jillian Saulnier of Canada. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Joanna Haehlen of Switzerland trains for the Women's Downhill Alpine Skiing. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Joanna Haehlen of Switzerland trains for the Women's Downhill Alpine Skiing. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Joanna Haehlen of Switzerland trains for the Women's Downhill Alpine Skiing. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Yurie Watabe of Japan competes in the Women's Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Yurie Watabe of Japan competes in the Women's Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Yurie Watabe of Japan competes in the Women's Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France perform in the Ice Dance short competition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France perform in the Ice Dance short competition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Players of Team USA celebrate their win over Finland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Players of Team USA celebrate their win over Finland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Players of Team USA celebrate their win over Finland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Noriaki Kasai of Japan competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Team Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Noriaki Kasai of Japan competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Team Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Noriaki Kasai of Japan competes in the Ski Jumping Men's Team Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Yurika Yoshida and Yumi Suzuki of Japan sweep. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Yurika Yoshida and Yumi Suzuki of Japan sweep. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Yurika Yoshida and Yumi Suzuki of Japan sweep. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Saori Suzuki of Japan competes in the Women's Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Saori Suzuki of Japan competes in the Women's Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Saori Suzuki of Japan competes in the Women's Ski Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A general view of the start of the Men's Team Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A general view of the start of the Men's Team Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
A general view of the start of the Men's Team Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gold medalist Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine on the podium after the Men's Aerials. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Gold medalist Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine on the podium after the Men's Aerials. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Gold medalist Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine on the podium after the Men's Aerials. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin of South Korea perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin of South Korea perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin of South Korea perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Havard Lorentzen of Norway reacts after the heat during the Men's 500m Speed Skating Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Havard Lorentzen of Norway reacts after the heat during the Men's 500m Speed Skating Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kim Chang-min, Seong Se-hyeon, Oh Eun-su and Lee Ki-bok of South Korea celebrate their win. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Kim Chang-min, Seong Se-hyeon, Oh Eun-su and Lee Ki-bok of South Korea celebrate their win. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gold medalist Martin Fourcade of France on the podium after the Biathlon 15km Mass Start. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Gold medalist Martin Fourcade of France on the podium after the Biathlon 15km Mass Start. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Curlers practice and warm up before session 8 of the Women's Round Robin. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Curlers practice and warm up before session 8 of the Women's Round Robin. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Curlers practice and warm up before session 8 of the Women's Round Robin. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Gurreiro, Olympic athletes from Russia, perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Gurreiro, Olympic athletes from Russia, perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Gurreiro, Olympic athletes from Russia, perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
USA' Gigi Marvin celebrates her first period goal against Finland with teammates. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

USA' Gigi Marvin celebrates her first period goal against Finland with teammates. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
USA' Gigi Marvin celebrates her first period goal against Finland with teammates. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react during the Bobsleigh Men's 2-Man Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Skip Rachel Homan of Canada delivers a stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Skip Rachel Homan of Canada delivers a stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Skip Rachel Homan of Canada delivers a stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Skip Kim Chang-min of South Korea delivers a stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Skip Kim Chang-min of South Korea delivers a stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Skip Kim Chang-min of South Korea delivers a stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Noora Raty of Finland misses saving a goal scored by USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Noora Raty of Finland misses saving a goal scored by USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac of France perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac of France perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac of France perform. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kamil Stoch of Poland competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Kamil Stoch of Poland competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Kamil Stoch of Poland competes in the Men's Ski Jumping Team Trial. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
