2018年 2月 21日 星期三

Pyeongchang in sequence

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia trains in women's downhill alpine skiing, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 星期二
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes during women's snowboarding big air qualifications, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 18日 星期日
Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes in women's super G alpine skiing, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Felipe Montoya of Spain performs in men's single skating short program, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Noe Roth of Switzerland trains for men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Junshiro Kobayashi of Japan trains in men's large hill individual ski jumping, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 星期四
Guangpu Qi of China trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 18日 星期日
Yan Han of China competes in the men's single free skating final, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Jonathon Lillis from the U.S. trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 18日 星期日
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany during training in men's 2-man bobsled training, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Ricarda Haaser of Austria trains in women's downhill alpine skiing, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 星期二
Stefan Kraft of Austria competes in the men's large hill individual ski jumping trial round, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Mischa Gasser of Switzerland trains in men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 17日 星期六
Olympic Athlete of Russia Ilia Burov trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 18日 星期日
