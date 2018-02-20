版本:
Mount Sinabung erupts

Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/Maz Yons/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Students clean their school yard from ash after Mount Sinabung volcano erupted on Monday at Payung village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 20, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Putra/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 星期二
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises during an eruption as seen from Brastagi town in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/Tibta Peranginangin/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano covers vegetable plants as villagers carry their belongings at Payung Village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 20, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Putra/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 星期二
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano covers a car and street following an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/ Surianto Sembiring / via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Ash from Mount Sinabung rises during an eruption, Indonesia February 19, 2018, in this still image taken from a social media video. TWITTER/@edykbarus/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
