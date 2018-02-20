Mount Sinabung erupts
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018....more
Students clean their school yard from ash after Mount Sinabung volcano erupted on Monday at Payung village in...more
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises during an eruption as seen from Brastagi town in Karo, North Sumatra,...more
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano covers vegetable plants as villagers carry their belongings at Payung Village...more
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano covers a car and street following an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra,...more
Ash from Mount Sinabung rises during an eruption, Indonesia February 19, 2018, in this still image taken from...more
