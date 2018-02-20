Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push
Tyra Hemans, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee,...more
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida...more
Demonstrators lay on the ground at a rally for gun control outside of the White House in Washington, DC,...more
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react after the Florida House of...more
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School carry a placard as they walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas...more
Sheryl Acquaroli, (L), and Ashley Santoro, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School react as they...more
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student leaders Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin speak to the crowd prior...more
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with...more
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with...more
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a...more
Cameron Kasky, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks to protesters at a Call To Action...more
Demonstrators hold placards at a rally for gun control outside of the White House in Washington, DC, February...more
