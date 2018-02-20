版本:
Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Tyra Hemans, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Tyra Hemans, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Demonstrators lay on the ground at a rally for gun control outside of the White House in Washington, DC, February 19, 2018 in this still image from video. REUTERS TV/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 星期二
Demonstrators lay on the ground at a rally for gun control outside of the White House in Washington, DC, February 19, 2018 in this still image from video. REUTERS TV/ via REUTERS
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react after the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react after the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School carry a placard as they walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School carry a placard as they walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Sheryl Acquaroli, (L), and Ashley Santoro, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Sheryl Acquaroli, (L), and Ashley Santoro, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote on February 20, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student leaders Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin speak to the crowd prior to boarding buses travelling to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student leaders Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin speak to the crowd prior to boarding buses travelling to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students board buses to travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Students from West Boca Raton Community High School walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, during a protest to show support, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Cameron Kasky, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks to protesters at a Call To Action Against Gun Violence rally by the Interfaith Justice League and others in Delray Beach, Florida, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 星期二
Cameron Kasky, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks to protesters at a Call To Action Against Gun Violence rally by the Interfaith Justice League and others in Delray Beach, Florida, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Demonstrators hold placards at a rally for gun control outside of the White House in Washington, DC, February 19, 2018 in this still image from video. REUTERS TV/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 星期二
Demonstrators hold placards at a rally for gun control outside of the White House in Washington, DC, February 19, 2018 in this still image from video. REUTERS TV/ via REUTERS
