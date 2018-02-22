Team USA wins women's hockey gold in Pyeongchang
Team USA players celebrate their win. REUTERS/David W Cerny
U.S. players stand with their gold medals. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates after scoring the winning goal against goalie Shannon...more
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates her shootout goal. REUTERS/David W Cerny
U.S. players pose for a photo as they celebrate their victory over Canada. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Canadian players react in dejection with their silver medals. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after their win. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Team USA players celebrate their win after the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Goalie Madeline Rooney of the U.S. celebrates with teammates after making the final save in the shootout....more
U.S. players celebrate with teammate and goalie Maddie Rooney after she made the winning save. REUTERS/Kim...more
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S., Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. and goalie Madeline Rooney of...more
Team Canada players react on the bench at the end of the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Team USA players celebrate their win. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gold medallists Team USA and silver medallists Team Canada shake hands. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Team Canada players react after losing the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Melodie Daoust of Canada scores in the shootout. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. and Emily Clark of Canada in action. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada looks on after Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. scores past her....more
U.S. players celebrate their second goal. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Brianna Decker of U.S. and Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada in action. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Hilary Knight of the U.S. and Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada scuffle. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Renata Fast of Canada and Gigi Marvin of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada reacts after Hilary Knight of the U.S. scored a goal. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Haley Irwin of Canada, Megan Keller of the U.S. and Rebecca Johnston of Canada in action along the boards....more
Brianna Decker of the U.S., Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada and goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada in action....more
Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada looks on at injured Brianna Decker of the U.S. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. and Laura Stacey of Canada collide. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Marie-Philip Poulin (not pictured) of Canada scores a goal. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett
Natalie Spooner of Canada celebrates a goal by Haley Irwin of Canada (not pictured). REUTERS/David W Cerny
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. falls after she was tripped. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Amanda Kessel of the U.S. hits the goalpost. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. celebrates her goal with teammates. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Coach Robb Stauber of the U.S. (C) addresses players. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans of team Canada cheer as goalie Maddie Rooney of the U.S. looks on. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Team USA players prior to the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
下一个
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12
Highlights from day twelve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11
Highlights from day eleven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Extreme winds in Pyeongchang
Several Olympic events were postponed or rescheduled as strong winds swept through Pyeongchang, damaging temporary structures set up for the Games.
Flying down the streets of Valparaiso, Chile
The Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race takes riders down the streets and over jumps in the city of Valparaiso, Chile.
精选图集
Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics
Our top photos from the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14
Highlights from day fourteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta
Warplanes flown by government forces and their allies have pounded the last rebel bastion near Damascus for days.
Boko Haram snatches Nigerian schoolgirls
At least 76 schoolgirls were snatched by Boko Haram in a mass kidnapping that echoed the abduction of some 220 girls from a Chibok school in April 2014.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13
Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.