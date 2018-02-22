版本:
Trump meets with shooting survivors

Parent Melissa Blank (L) and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving students Jonathan Blank (2nd L) and Julia Cordover (2nd R) attend with other survivors and the families of victims a listening session held by President Donald Trump to discuss school safety and shootings, at the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Parent Melissa Blank (L) and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving students Jonathan Blank (2nd L) and Julia Cordover (2nd R) attend with other survivors and the families of victims a listening session held by President Donald Trump to discuss school safety and shootings, at the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting mother Melissa Blank (L) and surviving students Jonathan Blank (2nd L) and Julia Cordover (3rd L) react along with President Donald Trump as they listen to survivors and the relatives of victims. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting mother Melissa Blank (L) and surviving students Jonathan Blank (2nd L) and Julia Cordover (3rd L) react along with President Donald Trump as they listen to survivors and the relatives of victims. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Nicole Hockley, mother of a slain Sandy Hook Elementary School student, attends a listening session hosted by President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Nicole Hockley, mother of a slain Sandy Hook Elementary School student, attends a listening session hosted by President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving students Jonathan Blank receives a hug from Sandy Hook parent Mark Barden, whose son Daniel was a victim of the Sandy Hook School shooting in Connecticut, after President Donald Trump held a listening session with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors and students. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving students Jonathan Blank receives a hug from Sandy Hook parent Mark Barden, whose son Daniel was a victim of the Sandy Hook School shooting in Connecticut, after President Donald Trump held a listening session with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors and students. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump, seated with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving student Julia Cordover. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump, seated with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving student Julia Cordover. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, with his sons, talks about the death of his daughter Meadow. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, with his sons, talks about the death of his daughter Meadow. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump departs after a listening session with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors and students. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump departs after a listening session with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors and students. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Samuel Zeif gestures a "zero" and says that he believes Australia solved their school shooting problem by banning firearms. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Samuel Zeif gestures a "zero" and says that he believes Australia solved their school shooting problem by banning firearms. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack discusses the death of his daughter Meadow in the Parkland school shooting as he and his sons attend a listening session on school safety and shootings with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack discusses the death of his daughter Meadow in the Parkland school shooting as he and his sons attend a listening session on school safety and shootings with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump bows his head in prayer with participants. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump bows his head in prayer with participants. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Samuel Zeif cries after his remarks to President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Samuel Zeif cries after his remarks to President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, with his sons, talks about the death of his daughter Meadow. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, with his sons, talks about the death of his daughter Meadow. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sandy Hook parent Mark Barden holds a photo of his deceased son Daniel, a victim of the Sandy Hook School shooting in Connecticut, as he participates in a listening session held by President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sandy Hook parent Mark Barden holds a photo of his deceased son Daniel, a victim of the Sandy Hook School shooting in Connecticut, as he participates in a listening session held by President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Parent Melissa Blank (L) and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving students Jonathan Blank (2nd L) and Julia Cordover (2nd R) attend with other survivors and the families of victims a listening session held by President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Parent Melissa Blank (L) and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving students Jonathan Blank (2nd L) and Julia Cordover (2nd R) attend with other survivors and the families of victims a listening session held by President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump begins a listening session to discuss school safety and shootings. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump begins a listening session to discuss school safety and shootings. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
