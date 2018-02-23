Boko Haram snatches Nigerian schoolgirls
Belongings are pictured inside girls hostel at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where...more
A view shows the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing...more
Slippers are pictured at the school compound in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of...more
A view shows an empty classroom at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of...more
Suitcases are pictured inside girls hostel at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where...more
A view shows girls hostel at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school...more
A view shows the gate of girls hostel at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens...more
A bucket is pictured amidst belongings inside girls hostel at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state...more
A view shows an empty classroom at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of...more
A view shows the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing...more
Unidentified girls, who say they fled during the attack by Boko Haram on their school, pose for a picture in...more
A view shows girls hostel at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school...more
A sign for the Government Girls Science and Technology College is pictured in Dapchi, in the northeastern...more
