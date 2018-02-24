版本:
中国
2018年 2月 25日 星期日

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 15

Goalie Kevin Poulin of Canada celebrates with teammates following their bronze medal men's hockey victory. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes in women's parallel giant slalom snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Skip Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan reacts after winning the women's bronze medal curling match. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Athletes compete in the men's mass start speed skating semifinal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Iivo Niskanen of Finland leads the pack in the men's mass start cross-country classic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Eric O'Dell of Canada and Adam Polasek of the Czech Republic in action during the men's bronze medal hockey match. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Peter Mlynar of Slovakia reacts at the finish line of the men's 50km mass start cross-country classic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Japanese curlers react after winning the bronze medal women's curling match. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Ayano Sato of Japan reacts after a fall in the women's mass start speed skating semifinal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
U.S. team members react after the men's big air snowboarding final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Nana Takagi of Japan celebrates a on the podium after winning a gold medal in the women's mass start speed skating finals. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Competitors at the start of the men's 50km mass start cross-country classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Oskars Melbardis, Daumants Dreiskens, Arvis Vilkaste and Janis Strenga of Latvia start in the men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Stefan Hadalin of Slovenia (L) and Mattias Hargin of Sweden compete in the team alpine skiing event. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Maxim Andrianov, Alexey Zaitsev, Vasiliy Kondratenko and Ruslan Samitov, Olympic athletes from Russia, arrive at the finish area in men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Vice-skip Anna Sloan of Britain watches as skip Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan reacts after winning the bronze medal curling match. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Annouk van der Weijden of the Netherlands, Ayano Sato of Japan and Ivanie Blondin of Canada fall in the women's mass start speed skating semifinal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Gold medalist Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic on the podium after the women's parallel giant slalom. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Seung-Hoon Lee of South Korea wins the race in the men's mass start speed skating finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Vice-skip Tyler George of the U.S. and his teammates skip John Shuster, lead John Landsteiner and second Matt Hamilton celebrate after winning the men's final match against Sweden. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump waves from the stands at the men's big air snowboarding final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Gold medalist Sebastien Toutant of Canada, silver medalist Kyle Mack of the U.S., and bronze medalist Billy Morgan of Britain celebrate with their national flags in the men's big air snowboarding final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Parrot of Canada competes in men's big air snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Tessa Worley of France (L) and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland compete in the team alpine skiing semifinal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Norway's team celebrates winning bronze in team alpine skiing. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Michael Matt of Austria competes in team alpine skiing. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Chris Corning of the U.S. competes in men's big air snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Won Yun-jong, Jun Jung-lin, Seo Young-woo and Kim Dong-hyun of South Korea compete in men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Kyle Mack of the U.S. celebrates with his national flag after winning silver in the men's big air snowboarding final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Kang Young-seo of South Korea competes in team alpine skiing. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Codie Bascue, Evan Weinstock, Steven Langton and Samuel McGuffie of the U.S. prepare to start during the men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Torgeir Bergrem of Norway competes in men's big air snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Michael Schaerer of Switzerland competes in men's big air snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Clemens Bracher, Alain Knuser Martin Meier and Fabio Badraun of Switzerland in action in men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Carlos Garcia Knight of New Zealand reacts after falling in men's big air snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
South Korean athletes pose for a photograph with U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump at the men's big air snowboarding final. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Kyle Mack of the U.S. celebrates with his national flag after winning silver in the men's big air snowboarding final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
Nick Poloniato, Cameron Stones, Joshua Kirkpatrick and Ben Coakwell of Canada in men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 24日 星期六
