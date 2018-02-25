Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 16
Gold medallist Marit Bjoergen of Norway celebrates victory with her national flag in the women's 30km...more
Russian team sings their national anthem while wearing their gold medals in the men's hockey final....more
Patrick Reimer, Bjorn Krupp, Jonas Muller and Yasin Ehliz of Germany react after their overtime loss in the...more
Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis of Germany react at the finish area in...more
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Agnes Knochenhauer of Sweden and her teammates celebrate their win over South Korea in the women's curling...more
President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump poses with U.S. athletes Taylor...more
Norway's flag and a horned helmet are pictured as gold medallist Marit Bjoergen of Norway celebrates on the...more
Olympic Athlete from Russia coach Oleg Znarok is lifted up in the men's hockey final. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Silver medallist Krista Parmakoski of Finland and bronze medallist Stina Nilsson of Sweden reach out to each...more
Won Yun-jong, Jun Jung-lin, Seo Young-woo and Kim Dong-hyun of South Korea react at the finish area on their...more
Marit Bjoergen of Norway leads the pack in the women's 30km cross-country mass start classic. REUTERS/Toby...more
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Olympic Athlete from Russia Kirill Kaprizov reacts with teammates after scoring a goal to win the men's hockey...more
Winner Marit Bjoergen of Norway waves the Norwegian flag as she is carried by her teammates in the women's...more
Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea (front) perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/John Sibley
Yegor Yakovlev, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, falls next to Felix Schutz of Germany during the men's gold...more
Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis of Germany arrive at the finish area...more
Kim Seon-yeong of South Korea competes in the women's curling final against Sweden. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
A fan holds an image of Kim Seon-yeong of South Korea during the women's curling final against Sweden....more
Goalie Danny aus den Birken of Germany reacts after Olympic Athlete from Russia Nikita Gusev scores a goal in...more
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Justin Olsen of the U.S. greets a girl at the men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Oskars Kibermanis, Janis Jansons, Helvijs Lusis and Matiss Miknis of Latvia compete in the men's 4-man...more
Gold medallists Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis of Germany, and silver...more
Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek of Italy perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gold medallists Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis of Germany embrace...more
A fan wearing a replica of a curling stone smiles during the women's curling final between South Korea and...more
Javier Fernandez of Spain performs in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nico Walther, Kevin Kuske, Alexander Roediger and Eric Franke of Germany compete in the men's 4-man bobsleigh....more
Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/John Sibley
Nick Poloniato, Cameron Stones, Joshua Kirkpatrick and Ben Coakwell of Canada start in the men's 4-man...more
Satoko Miyahara of Japan performs in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/John Sibley
Anna Hasselborg of Sweden reacts after her team won the women's curling final against South Korea....more
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Choi Da-bin of South Korea performs in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/John Sibley
Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the U.S. perform in the figure skating gala. REUTERS/John Sibley
