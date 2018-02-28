版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 28日 星期三 22:35 BJT

Arctic storm blankets Europe

A guardsman sits on duty in the snow at Horse Guards Parade in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A guardsman sits on duty in the snow at Horse Guards Parade in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
A guardsman sits on duty in the snow at Horse Guards Parade in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
1 / 31
A man runs through the snow with his husky dog at the Phoenix Park in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man runs through the snow with his husky dog at the Phoenix Park in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
A man runs through the snow with his husky dog at the Phoenix Park in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
2 / 31
A man walks past snow dusted telephone boxes in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A man walks past snow dusted telephone boxes in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
A man walks past snow dusted telephone boxes in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
3 / 31
People enjoy a winter afternoon on the ice of the frozen Lake of Joux in Le Pont, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

People enjoy a winter afternoon on the ice of the frozen Lake of Joux in Le Pont, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
People enjoy a winter afternoon on the ice of the frozen Lake of Joux in Le Pont, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
4 / 31
People walk in the snow on the Embankment, London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

People walk in the snow on the Embankment, London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
People walk in the snow on the Embankment, London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
5 / 31
Snow falls in Richmond Park in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Snow falls in Richmond Park in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Snow falls in Richmond Park in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 31
Snow blows off the roof of a bus as it crosses Westminster Bridge, London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Snow blows off the roof of a bus as it crosses Westminster Bridge, London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Snow blows off the roof of a bus as it crosses Westminster Bridge, London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
7 / 31
People sled down the hill of the Pope's Cross at the Phoenix Park in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People sled down the hill of the Pope's Cross at the Phoenix Park in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
People sled down the hill of the Pope's Cross at the Phoenix Park in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
8 / 31
A woman walks through the snow Greenwich Park, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman walks through the snow Greenwich Park, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
A woman walks through the snow Greenwich Park, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 31
Families and commuters make their way across snow covered Clapham Common in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Families and commuters make their way across snow covered Clapham Common in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Families and commuters make their way across snow covered Clapham Common in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 31
Several trucks and cars stand deserted after a pileup near Sjobo, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS

Several trucks and cars stand deserted after a pileup near Sjobo, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Several trucks and cars stand deserted after a pileup near Sjobo, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 31
People make their way through snow in Canary Wharf, London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

People make their way through snow in Canary Wharf, London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
People make their way through snow in Canary Wharf, London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Close
12 / 31
A car covered with snow is seen in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A car covered with snow is seen in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A car covered with snow is seen in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
13 / 31
A priest plays with snow during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A priest plays with snow during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2018年 2月 26日 星期一
A priest plays with snow during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
14 / 31
A woman seeks shelter from the blizzard in her stranded car near Sjobo, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS

A woman seeks shelter from the blizzard in her stranded car near Sjobo, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
A woman seeks shelter from the blizzard in her stranded car near Sjobo, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 31
Snow is seen in front of Elbphilharmonie (Philharmonic Hall) in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Snow is seen in front of Elbphilharmonie (Philharmonic Hall) in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
Snow is seen in front of Elbphilharmonie (Philharmonic Hall) in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
16 / 31
The Roman Forum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The Roman Forum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2018年 2月 26日 星期一
The Roman Forum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
17 / 31
A man skis during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A man skis during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A man skis during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
18 / 31
A horse stands in a snow covered field in Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A horse stands in a snow covered field in Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
A horse stands in a snow covered field in Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
19 / 31
A boy plays in the snow next to the Angel of the North statue near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

A boy plays in the snow next to the Angel of the North statue near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Scott...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A boy plays in the snow next to the Angel of the North statue near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Close
20 / 31
A man walks during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man walks during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2018年 2月 26日 星期一
A man walks during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
21 / 31
A house is seen covered with snow in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A house is seen covered with snow in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A house is seen covered with snow in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
22 / 31
The ancient Colosseum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The ancient Colosseum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 26日 星期一
The ancient Colosseum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
23 / 31
A monument is covered by snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A monument is covered by snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2018年 2月 26日 星期一
A monument is covered by snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
24 / 31
A dog plays in the snow in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Summers

A dog plays in the snow in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Summers

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
A dog plays in the snow in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Summers
Close
25 / 31
Saint Peter's Square is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Saint Peter's Square is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2018年 2月 26日 星期一
Saint Peter's Square is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
26 / 31
A man walks under the falling snow in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A man walks under the falling snow in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A man walks under the falling snow in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
27 / 31
Nuns walk past a bike covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Nuns walk past a bike covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2018年 2月 26日 星期一
Nuns walk past a bike covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
28 / 31
Saint Peter's Basilica is seen during a heavy snowfall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Saint Peter's Basilica is seen during a heavy snowfall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2018年 2月 26日 星期一
Saint Peter's Basilica is seen during a heavy snowfall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
29 / 31
A woman walks under the falling snow in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman walks under the falling snow in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A woman walks under the falling snow in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
30 / 31
A car crosses the highway between the cities Hasle and Allinge on the isle of Bornholm as snow and heavy wind hit Denmark. Pelle Rink/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

A car crosses the highway between the cities Hasle and Allinge on the isle of Bornholm as snow and heavy wind...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A car crosses the highway between the cities Hasle and Allinge on the isle of Bornholm as snow and heavy wind hit Denmark. Pelle Rink/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Close
31 / 31
重播
下一图片集
At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club

At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club

下一个

At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club

At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club

Teens practice clay target shooting at a gun range in Sunrise, Florida, just a dozen miles away from the scene of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas...

09:25 BJT
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

The bombardment of eastern Ghouta over the past week has been one of the heaviest of Syria's seven-year war.

02:55 BJT
Making an Oscar

Making an Oscar

The Academy Awards statuettes are shaped and plated in 24 carat gold.

00:11 BJT
Rare snowfall in Rome

Rare snowfall in Rome

Snow in Rome disrupts transport, shuts down schools and prompts authorities to call in the army to help clear the streets.

2018年 2月 27日

精选图集

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress

Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.

At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club

At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club

Teens practice clay target shooting at a gun range in Sunrise, Florida, just a dozen miles away from the scene of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Havana's neon night lights

Havana's neon night lights

A Cuban artist restores the vintage signs of the cinemas, hotels and cabarets that lit up Havana's nightlife in its 1950s heyday.

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

The bombardment of eastern Ghouta over the past week has been one of the heaviest of Syria's seven-year war.

A Wrinkle in Time premiere

A Wrinkle in Time premiere

Oprah Winfrey joins others A-listers at the world premiere of Disney's latest movie "A Wrinkle In Time".

Making an Oscar

Making an Oscar

The Academy Awards statuettes are shaped and plated in 24 carat gold.

Rare snowfall in Rome

Rare snowfall in Rome

Snow in Rome disrupts transport, shuts down schools and prompts authorities to call in the army to help clear the streets.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐