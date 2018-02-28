At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club
Damien Creller (L), 12, shoots during a clay target youth group shooting meeting in Sunrise, Florida, February...more
Reanna Frauens (L), 16, takes her turn during a clay target youth group shooting meeting. Unlike many of the...more
Reanna Frauens (L), 16, waits for her turn during a clay target youth group shooting meeting. Frauens'...more
Sarah Cuccia, 17, holds her shotgun as she waits for her turn. The NRA Foundation, the organization's...more
Viera Rybak, 12, shoots as instructor Steve Norris looks on. The young Florida gun enthusiasts suggest it may...more
Instructor Joe Loitz (R) works with Corey George, 10, during a clay target youth shooting group meeting. The...more
Damien Creller (L), 12, prepares to shoot. In the current atmosphere, many of the Markham club members feel...more
Viera Rybak, 12, shoots as instructor Steve Norris looks on. Still, many club members said they supported some...more
Garrett Hole (C), 16, shoots as instructor Joe Loitz (L) looks on at left. At the same time, they were...more
