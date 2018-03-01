Blessing the AR-15
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in...more
People with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland,...more
A church official hold their AR-15-style rifle while people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style...more
A man with a flower in his rifle joins people with their AR-15-style rifles during a blessing ceremony at the...more
Church officials hold their AR-15-style rifles while people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style...more
A woman holds her AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in...more
A man gets ready while people with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church...more
People with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland,...more
Reverend Hyung Jin Moon, the church's pastor and the son of the late Sun Myung Moon, attends a ceremony while...more
A man holds a portrait of his family next to his AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with...more
A couple wearing bullet crowns sit with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases, as people attend a blessing...more
A church volunteer checks an AR-15-style rifle while people arrive to attend a blessing ceremony at the...more
A man with a flower in his rifle joins people with their AR-15-style rifles during a blessing ceremony at the...more
A woman holds her AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in...more
A woman arrives to attend a blessing ceremony as she carries an AR-15-style rifle in its case at the Sanctuary...more
A woman tries to take out her AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style...more
A church official throws holy water on an AR-15-style rifle while people attend a blessing ceremony with their...more
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in...more
A man with a NRA cap holds his gun while people with their AR-15-style rifles pray during a blessing ceremony...more
A church volunteer checks an AR-15-style rifle while people arrive to attend a blessing ceremony at the...more
A man holds his gun as people with their AR-15-style rifles pray during a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary...more
A church official throws holy water on an AR-15-style rifle while people attend a blessing ceremony with their...more
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland,...more
People protest outside the church as worshipers attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at...more
People arrive to attend a blessing ceremony as a man carries an AR-15-style rifle in its case at the Sanctuary...more
People protest outside the church as worshipers attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at...more
People exit the church with their AR-15-style rifles after attending a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary...more
