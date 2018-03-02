Photos of the week

A wounded Congolese soldier from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) is carried by...more

A wounded Congolese soldier from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) is carried by another soldier in the forest after the army took control of a ADF rebel camp, near the town of Kimbau, North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

