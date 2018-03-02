版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 3月 3日 星期六 00:45 BJT

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio. Brazil's federal government ordered the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio. Brazil's...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio. Brazil's federal government ordered the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
1 / 15
An armed forces members patrol the area close to a barricade during an operation against drug dealers in Jardim Catarina slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An armed forces members patrol the area close to a barricade during an operation against drug dealers in...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 星期五
An armed forces members patrol the area close to a barricade during an operation against drug dealers in Jardim Catarina slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 15
Armed forces members patrol during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Armed forces members patrol during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio de Janeiro....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Armed forces members patrol during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
3 / 15
An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio de...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 15
An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Jardim Catarina slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Jardim Catarina slum in Rio de...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 星期五
An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Jardim Catarina slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 15
A boy walks past an armed forces member, during an operation against drug dealers in Jardim Catarina slum, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy walks past an armed forces member, during an operation against drug dealers in Jardim Catarina slum, in...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 2日 星期五
A boy walks past an armed forces member, during an operation against drug dealers in Jardim Catarina slum, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 15
An armed forces member inspects a public transport vehicle during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Kennedy slum in Rio. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An armed forces member inspects a public transport vehicle during an operation against drug dealers in Vila...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 23日 星期五
An armed forces member inspects a public transport vehicle during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Kennedy slum in Rio. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
7 / 15
An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio de...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
8 / 15
An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Coreia slum, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Coreia slum, in Rio de Janeiro....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Coreia slum, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 15
Members of armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Members of armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 星期二
Members of armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 15
Members of the armed forces review documents of residents during an operation against crime at the Kelson's slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Members of the armed forces review documents of residents during an operation against crime at the Kelson's...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 星期二
Members of the armed forces review documents of residents during an operation against crime at the Kelson's slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 15
A military police officer patrols the Kelson's slum during a joint operation with the armed forces in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A military police officer patrols the Kelson's slum during a joint operation with the armed forces in Rio de...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 星期二
A military police officer patrols the Kelson's slum during a joint operation with the armed forces in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 15
A woman buys fruits from a street vendor as armed forces members patrol during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Kennedy slum in Rio. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A woman buys fruits from a street vendor as armed forces members patrol during an operation against drug...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 23日 星期五
A woman buys fruits from a street vendor as armed forces members patrol during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Kennedy slum in Rio. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
13 / 15
Military police officers patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Military police officers patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Military police officers patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
14 / 15
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 星期二
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2018年 3月 2日
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigns

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigns

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving aides, is resigning from her job as White House communications director, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders...

2018年 3月 1日
Arctic storm blankets Europe

Arctic storm blankets Europe

Bitterly cold weather grips parts of Europe.

2018年 2月 28日
At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club

At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club

Teens practice clay target shooting at a gun range in Sunrise, Florida, just a dozen miles away from the scene of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas...

2018年 2月 28日

精选图集

Blessing the AR-15

Blessing the AR-15

The Sanctuary Church, started by a son who broke away from the Unification Church founded by Sun Myung Moon, blesses AR-15s in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania

Taiwan's festival of firecrackers

Taiwan's festival of firecrackers

Revelers wearing makeshift safety gear believe being hit by rockets will bring them luck in the year to come.

Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

The countries in the world's nuclear club.

Pictures of the month: February

Pictures of the month: February

Our top photos from the past month.

Mourning Billy Graham

Mourning Billy Graham

Family and followers remember the American evangelist and counselor to presidents.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Habanos in Havana

Habanos in Havana

From the field to the factory during the annual Habanos cigar festival in Cuba.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐