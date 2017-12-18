版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 12月 18日 星期一 15:35 BJT

一周图片精选（12月11-17日）

12月15日，中国北京，北京2022年冬奥会会徽发布，发布仪式在国家游泳中心隆重举行。REUTERS/Jason Lee

2017年 12月 18日 星期一
12月11日，美国纽约，警察在发生爆炸事件的纽约港务局巴士总站外执勤。当日上午，一名男子引爆自制炸弹，造成自己和另外三人受伤。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2017年 12月 18日 星期一
12月14日，中国北京，中国国家主席习近平与到访的韩国总统文在寅握手。REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri

2017年 12月 18日 星期一
12月14日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯总统普京举行年度大型记者会。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik via REUTERS

2017年 12月 18日 星期一
12月16日，中国北京，第九次中英经济财金对话与会代表合影。此次对话由中国国务院副总理马凯与英国财政大臣哈蒙德共同主持。REUTERS/Fred Dufour

2017年 12月 18日 星期一
12月13日，美国华盛顿，特朗普长子小特朗普接受参议院情报委员会工作人员一整天的面谈后离开。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 12月 18日 星期一
12月14日，美国纽约，纽约证交所交易大厅内的华特迪士尼标识和股票代码。华特迪士尼将以524亿美元的全股票方式收购福克斯电影电视部门。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2017年 12月 18日 星期一
12月13日，美国华盛顿，美联储主席叶伦在政策会议后召开记者会。美联储一如预期地升息25个基点，并维持明年升息三次的预估不变。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 12月 18日 星期一
12月11日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，世界贸易组织（WTO）总干事阿泽维多出席WTO第11届部长级会议，此次会议上关键议题未获突破。REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2017年 12月 18日 星期一
12月17日，中国北京，北京国贸三期大楼外的圣诞装饰。REUTERS/Jason Lee

2017年 12月 18日 星期一
