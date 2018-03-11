版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 3月 11日 星期日 23:25 BJT

Week in sports

Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF World Indoor Championships. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF World Indoor Championships....more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF World Indoor Championships. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 30
Ireland�s Cian Healy in action versus Scotland in the Rugby Union Six Nations Championships. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ireland�s Cian Healy in action versus Scotland in the Rugby Union Six Nations Championships....more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 11日 星期日
Ireland�s Cian Healy in action versus Scotland in the Rugby Union Six Nations Championships. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
2 / 30
Lyon's Marcelo in action with CSKA Moscow�s Ahmed Musa during the Europa League Round of 16 First Leg. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Lyon's Marcelo in action with CSKA Moscow�s Ahmed Musa during the Europa League Round of 16 First Leg....more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 星期五
Lyon's Marcelo in action with CSKA Moscow�s Ahmed Musa during the Europa League Round of 16 First Leg. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 30
Marion Bartol hugs Serena Williams after their TieBreak Tens tennis match at Madison Square Garden in New York. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Marion Bartol hugs Serena Williams after their TieBreak Tens tennis match at Madison Square Garden in New...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 星期三
Marion Bartol hugs Serena Williams after their TieBreak Tens tennis match at Madison Square Garden in New York. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 30
Jakub Krzewina of Poland celebrates winning the men's 4x400 metres relay at the IAAF World Indoor Championships. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Jakub Krzewina of Poland celebrates winning the men's 4x400 metres relay at the IAAF World Indoor...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Jakub Krzewina of Poland celebrates winning the men's 4x400 metres relay at the IAAF World Indoor Championships. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 30
AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura and Patrick Cutrone look dejected during their match against Arsenal. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura and Patrick Cutrone look dejected during their match against...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 星期五
AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura and Patrick Cutrone look dejected during their match against Arsenal. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Close
6 / 30
Providence Friars guard Kyron Cartwright (24) draws an offensive foul on Xavier Musketeers guard J.P. Macura (55) during overtime at Madison Square Garden in New York. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Providence Friars guard Kyron Cartwright (24) draws an offensive foul on Xavier Musketeers guard J.P. Macura...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 10日 星期六
Providence Friars guard Kyron Cartwright (24) draws an offensive foul on Xavier Musketeers guard J.P. Macura (55) during overtime at Madison Square Garden in New York. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 30
Hiraku Misawa of Japan at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Hiraku Misawa of Japan at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2018年 3月 11日 星期日
Hiraku Misawa of Japan at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
8 / 30
Basel�s Mohamed Elyounoussi scores their first goal against Manchester City. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Basel�s Mohamed Elyounoussi scores their first goal against Manchester City. Action Images via...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 8日 星期四
Basel�s Mohamed Elyounoussi scores their first goal against Manchester City. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
9 / 30
Renaud Lavillenie of France reacts during the men's pole vault final during the IAAF World Championships. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Renaud Lavillenie of France reacts during the men's pole vault final during the IAAF World Championships....more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Renaud Lavillenie of France reacts during the men's pole vault final during the IAAF World Championships. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
10 / 30
South Africa�s Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of Australia�s Steve Smith. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa�s Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of Australia�s Steve Smith. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 星期五
South Africa�s Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of Australia�s Steve Smith. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
11 / 30
A biathlete is pictured with lights during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A biathlete is pictured with lights during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. ...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 星期五
A biathlete is pictured with lights during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
12 / 30
Paris Saint-Germain's Tim Weah reacts against FC Metz. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Paris Saint-Germain's Tim Weah reacts against FC Metz. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2018年 3月 11日 星期日
Paris Saint-Germain's Tim Weah reacts against FC Metz. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 30
Paris Saint-Germain�s Marquinhos in action with Real Madrid�s Karim Benzema. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Paris Saint-Germain�s Marquinhos in action with Real Madrid�s Karim Benzema. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 星期三
Paris Saint-Germain�s Marquinhos in action with Real Madrid�s Karim Benzema. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 30
Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes during testing at the F1 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes during testing at the F1 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. ...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 10日 星期六
Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes during testing at the F1 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
15 / 30
An Egypt's Al Ahly fan shouts slogans against the Interior Ministry while running with a flare during their game against Gabon's CF Mounana. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

An Egypt's Al Ahly fan shouts slogans against the Interior Ministry while running with a flare during their...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 星期三
An Egypt's Al Ahly fan shouts slogans against the Interior Ministry while running with a flare during their game against Gabon's CF Mounana. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
16 / 30
A woman touches the jersey of Fiorentina soccer player Davide Astori as she pays her respects outside the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A woman touches the jersey of Fiorentina soccer player Davide Astori as she pays her respects outside the...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 8日 星期四
A woman touches the jersey of Fiorentina soccer player Davide Astori as she pays her respects outside the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
17 / 30
Tottenham's Son Heung-min in action with Juventus� Blaise Matuidi and Giorgio Chiellini. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Tottenham's Son Heung-min in action with Juventus� Blaise Matuidi and Giorgio Chiellini. Action Images via...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 8日 星期四
Tottenham's Son Heung-min in action with Juventus� Blaise Matuidi and Giorgio Chiellini. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
18 / 30
Switzerland�s Marcel Hug and Britain's David Weir prepare for the start of the half marathon elite men's wheelchair race in London. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Switzerland�s Marcel Hug and Britain's David Weir prepare for the start of the half marathon elite men's...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Switzerland�s Marcel Hug and Britain's David Weir prepare for the start of the half marathon elite men's wheelchair race in London. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
19 / 30
An athlete soars during Gorilla Winter Jungle snowboarding and freestyle skiing festival at Shymbulak ski resort outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An athlete soars during Gorilla Winter Jungle snowboarding and freestyle skiing festival at Shymbulak ski...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 10日 星期六
An athlete soars during Gorilla Winter Jungle snowboarding and freestyle skiing festival at Shymbulak ski resort outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
20 / 30
Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey in action with Lokomotiv Moscow�s Aleksei Miranchuk. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey in action with Lokomotiv Moscow�s Aleksei Miranchuk. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 星期五
Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey in action with Lokomotiv Moscow�s Aleksei Miranchuk. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
21 / 30
Britain's Mo Farah wins the half marathon elite men's race in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Britain's Mo Farah wins the half marathon elite men's race in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Britain's Mo Farah wins the half marathon elite men's race in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
22 / 30
West Ham United's Mark Noble clashes with a fan who has invaded the pitch. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

West Ham United's Mark Noble clashes with a fan who has invaded the pitch. Action Images via Reuters/Peter...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 11日 星期日
West Ham United's Mark Noble clashes with a fan who has invaded the pitch. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
23 / 30
Masaharu Kumagai JPN prepares to enter the ice during the Ice Hockey Group B Preliminary Game between Korea and Japan at the Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund

Masaharu Kumagai JPN prepares to enter the ice during the Ice Hockey Group B Preliminary Game between Korea...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 10日 星期六
Masaharu Kumagai JPN prepares to enter the ice during the Ice Hockey Group B Preliminary Game between Korea and Japan at the Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund
Close
24 / 30
The Paralympic flame is seen during fireworks at the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

The Paralympic flame is seen during fireworks at the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 星期五
The Paralympic flame is seen during fireworks at the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
25 / 30
Kell Brook celebrates after winning the fight against Sergey Rabchenko. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Kell Brook celebrates after winning the fight against Sergey Rabchenko. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Kell Brook celebrates after winning the fight against Sergey Rabchenko. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Close
26 / 30
Arsenal's Jack Wilshere in action with Brighton's Glenn Murray. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere in action with Brighton's Glenn Murray. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Arsenal's Jack Wilshere in action with Brighton's Glenn Murray. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
27 / 30
Switzerland�s Manuela Schar wins the elite women's wheelchair race half marathon at The Big Half in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyer

Switzerland�s Manuela Schar wins the elite women's wheelchair race half marathon at The Big Half in London....more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Switzerland�s Manuela Schar wins the elite women's wheelchair race half marathon at The Big Half in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyer
Close
28 / 30
Azerbaijan's Alexis Copello competes during the Men's Triple Jump final at the IAAF World Championships. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Azerbaijan's Alexis Copello competes during the Men's Triple Jump final at the IAAF World Championships....more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
Azerbaijan's Alexis Copello competes during the Men's Triple Jump final at the IAAF World Championships. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
29 / 30
Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari during testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari during testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. ...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 8日 星期四
Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari during testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Turkish-backed forces push into Syria

Turkish-backed forces push into Syria

下一个

Turkish-backed forces push into Syria

Turkish-backed forces push into Syria

On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.

2018年 3月 11日
North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A look at North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump for talks and offers to suspend nuclear and missile tests,...

2018年 3月 11日
Paralympics opening ceremony

Paralympics opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics.

2018年 3月 11日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2018年 3月 9日

精选图集

iHeartRadio Music Awards.

iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Faces of North Korea

Faces of North Korea

The people of the reclusive nation.

Plane crash in Nepal

Plane crash in Nepal

A Bangladeshi airliner crashes while coming in to land at the airport in Kathmandu.

Living in fear in Syria's Ghouta

Living in fear in Syria's Ghouta

Warplanes and artillery have battered the rebel enclave near the capital Damascus for over two weeks in one of the bloodiest assaults of the seven-year war.

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Sidewall skiing in Saudi Arabia

Sidewall skiing in Saudi Arabia

Saudi men take selfies while "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in Tabuk.

Scenes from North Korea

Scenes from North Korea

Scenes from the reclusive nation.

Turkish-backed forces push into Syria

Turkish-backed forces push into Syria

On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A look at North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump for talks and offers to suspend nuclear and missile tests, according to a South Korean official.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐