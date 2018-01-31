Albania's ruined churches seek salvation
A man looks at a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania. The more
A general view of The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Muzina, Saranda. The churches are often in picturmore
A man is seen walking by the ruins of The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. Albania bemore
A damaged fresco is pictured in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Floriomore
A man looks at a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Flmore
A damaged fresco is pictured in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion more
A man is seen walking by the ruins of The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/more
A damaged fresco is pictured in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Muzina, Saranda. REUTERS/Florionmore
A man looks at the camera in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Gogmore
A damaged fresco is pictured in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion more
A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Fmore
