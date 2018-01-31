版本:
Albania's ruined churches seek salvation

A man looks at a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania. The government and the Orthodox church itself have started restoring some of the structures that date from the Byzantine period or later in the south of the country. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A man looks at a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania. The government and the Orthodox church itself have started restoring some of the structures that date from the Byzantine period or later in the south of the country. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A general view of The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Muzina, Saranda. The churches are often in picturesque locations and their fortunes reflect the twists of Albanian politics over the last century. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A general view of The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Muzina, Saranda. The churches are often in picturesque locations and their fortunes reflect the twists of Albanian politics over the last century. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A man is seen walking by the ruins of The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. Albania became a functioning state after World War One after domination under the Ottoman Empire. It became communist after World War Two but embraced democracy in 1990 and aspires to join the European Union. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A man is seen walking by the ruins of The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. Albania became a functioning state after World War One after domination under the Ottoman Empire. It became communist after World War Two but embraced democracy in 1990 and aspires to join the European Union. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A damaged fresco is pictured in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A damaged fresco is pictured in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A man looks at a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A man looks at a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A damaged fresco is pictured in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A damaged fresco is pictured in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A man is seen walking by the ruins of The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A man is seen walking by the ruins of The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A damaged fresco is pictured in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Muzina, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A damaged fresco is pictured in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Muzina, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A man looks at the camera in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A man looks at the camera in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A damaged fresco is pictured in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A damaged fresco is pictured in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda. REUTERS/Florion Goga
