版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 20日 星期二 02:20 BJT

Ash Monday

Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a colorful 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a colorful 'flour...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 星期二
Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a colorful 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 15
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 星期二
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 15
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 15
A 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
A 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 15
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller celebrates Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 15
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 15
A reveller celebrates. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller celebrates. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
A reveller celebrates. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 15
A reveller throws colored flour. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller throws colored flour. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
A reveller throws colored flour. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 15
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 15
Two revellers kiss as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Two revellers kiss as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Two revellers kiss as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 15
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 15
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 15
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 15
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 15
Revellers take a selfie as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers take a selfie as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Revellers take a selfie as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

下一个

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

2018年 2月 18日
Nomadic shepherds of Siberia

Nomadic shepherds of Siberia

Life on the snow-covered steppe with Tuvan farmers, who raise sheep, goats and cattle in subzero temperatures and ride camel-drawn sleds.

2018年 2月 17日
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 2月 15日
Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

Flynn the bichon frise fetches the 'Best in Show' prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

2018年 2月 14日

精选图集

Mount Sinabung erupts

Mount Sinabung erupts

The volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra island sends a towering plume of ash more than 4.4 miles into the air. nice one bro

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

Highlights from day eleven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10

Highlights from day ten of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Best of the BAFTAs

Best of the BAFTAs

Winners and the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards.

Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 9

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 9

Highlights from day nine of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐