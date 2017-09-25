一周图片精选（9月18-24日）
9月19日，美国纽约，美国总统特朗普在联合国大会上演讲。特朗普此次演说锋芒毕露，称若面临威胁，美国将彻底毁灭朝鲜。REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
朝中社9月22日发布的图片，显示朝鲜领导人金正恩就美国总统特朗普在联合国大会的演讲发表声明。金正恩称特朗普是“精神错乱的美国老糊涂”。KCNA via REUTERS
9月17日，孟加拉科克斯巴扎尔，来自缅甸的罗兴亚难民在避难营地躲雨。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
9月19日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，人们在清理震后废墟。当日墨西哥中部发生7.1级强震，造成逾300人丧生。REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
9月20日，中国北京，中国国家主席习近平与新加坡总理李显龙在人民大会堂会晤。REUTERS/Lintao Zhang
9月19日，中国北京，空客中国公司总裁陈菊明称，未来五年左右中国的航空公司可能需要60-100架空客A380客机。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
9月19日，缅甸内比都，缅甸国务资政昂山素季就若开邦局势以及罗兴亚人问题发表全国讲话。REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
9月20日，美国纽约，伊朗总统鲁哈尼在联大期间出席新闻发布会。鲁哈尼称相信美国不会撕毁伊核协议。特朗普告诉记者他已就是否保留该协议作出了决定，但拒绝透露其决定。 REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
9月23日，美国纽约，朝鲜外务相李勇浩在联合国大会上发言。他称，在“邪恶总统先生”特朗普称朝鲜领导人为“火箭人”之后，将朝鲜的火箭对准美国本土是在所难免的。REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
9月22日，新加坡，消费者在乌节路苹果店购买iPhone 8。相较于前几次的新品发售，iPhone 8的亚洲首卖日似乎不那么热烈。REUTERS/Edgar Su
