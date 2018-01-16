一周图片精选（1月8-14日）
1月9日，中国北京，法国总统马克龙参观故宫。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
1月8日，中国北京，中国国家主席习近平在钓鱼台国宾馆与来华进行国事访问的法国总统马克龙会晤。REUTERS/Ludovic Marin
1月9日，英国伦敦，英国首相特雷莎·梅改组内阁后，在唐宁街10号召开新年首次内阁会议。REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas
1月9日，板门店韩方一侧，韩国和朝鲜代表团在“和平之家”举行高级别会谈，讨论朝方派代表团参加平昌冬奥会、南北关系改善等议题。韩方代表团团长赵明均和朝方代表团团长李善权握手。REUTERS/Korea Pool
1月11日，印度新德里，进行“共和日”阅兵彩排的印度士兵练习“大笑瑜伽”。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
1月11日，韩国首尔，一名男子走过显示多种加密货币报价的电子屏。知情人士周四透露，韩国警方和税务机构当周突击检查了国内几家最大的加密货币交易所，因怀疑有逃税行为。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
资料图片：2017年11月19日，墨西哥城，北美自由贸易协定(NAFTA)谈判现场的美国、加拿大、墨西哥国旗。加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
1月10日，韩国首尔，韩国总统文在寅在青瓦台召开新年记者会。他表示，促成朝韩会谈，特朗普功不可没。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
资料图片：2017年1月，美国马萨诸塞州剑桥，微软办公楼上的企业标识。微软周二表示，为防范Meltdown和Spectre安全威胁而发布的补丁程序导致部分电脑和服务器的运行速度放慢。REUTERS/Brian Snydemore
资料图片：2017年11月29日，奥地利维也纳，俄罗斯能源部长诺瓦克。诺瓦克周五称，主要石油输出国组织(OPEC)及非OPEC产油国的部长将讨论从全球减产协议顺利退出的可能性。REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bamore
下一个
一周图片精选（1月1-7日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（12月25-31日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（12月18-24日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
路透11月照片精选
路透全球摄影记者11月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
Blessing of the animals
Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals.
Horses purified by fire
In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, Spanish revelers ride their horses through bonfires to purify the animals with smoke and flames.
Details at Detroit Auto Show
The finishing touches on model cars at Detroit Auto Show.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Winter wonderland
Frozen scenes from around the world.
Detroit Auto Show
Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Protesting the pope
Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.