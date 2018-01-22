版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 22日 星期一 13:39 BJT

一周图片精选（1月15-21日）

1月16日，意大利科尔蒂纳丹佩佐，山顶皑皑白雪中的桑拿屋。REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2018年 1月 22日 星期一
1月17日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普接受路透专访。特朗普指责俄罗斯在帮助朝鲜规避国际制裁，并称朝鲜正“日益接近”有能力发射可到达美国的远程导弹。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2018年 1月 22日 星期一
1月21日，瑞士达沃斯，玻璃窗上的世界经济论坛标识。世界经济论坛第48届年会将于1月23-26日召开，主题为“在分化的世界中打造共同命运。”REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2018年 1月 22日 星期一
1月21日，德国总理默克尔抵达基民盟总部，准备发表声明。之前社民党举行党内表决，同意就组建联合政府展开正式谈判。REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

2018年 1月 22日 星期一
1月15日，英国沃尔弗汉普顿，英国建筑和服务公司Carillion宣布破产，公司员工向窗外张望。这是英国10年来最大宗企业破产案。REUTERS/Darren Staples

2018年 1月 22日 星期一
1月18日，印度班加罗尔，小米办公室里的企业标识。小米计划扩大在印度的商店网络，为扩大印度用户群，小米努力在在线销售以外强化销售网络。REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

2018年 1月 22日 星期一
1月16日，加拿大温哥华，美国与加拿大召集朝鲜半岛安全与稳定问题部长级会议，中国和俄罗斯不在与会国家之列。REUTERS/Ben Nelms

2018年 1月 22日 星期一
1月15日，美国底特律，广汽Enverge新能源概念车亮相北美车展。REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

2018年 1月 22日 星期一
1月21日，美国纽约，炮台公园渡船码头附近的告示，称因美国政府关门，自由女神像暂停向游客开放。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2018年 1月 22日 星期一
1月20日，瑞士洛桑，国际奥委会组织四方会谈，讨论朝鲜代表团参加平昌冬奥会事宜。图为奥委会总部的国际奥委会、韩国、朝鲜及平昌冬奥组委会的旗帜。REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

2018年 1月 22日 星期一
点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐