一周图片精选（1月22-28日）
1月28日，中国新疆阿勒泰，雪地里的狐狸。REUTERS/Jason Lee
1月26日，瑞士达沃斯，美国总统特朗普在世界经济论坛年会发表演讲。他表示将坚定不移地推进“美国优先”政策，并称“美国不再会对不公平贸易行为熟视无睹”。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
1月25日，菲律宾阿尔拜省，马荣火山喷发。REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
1月26日，韩国密阳市，消防员在发生火灾的世宗医院。据最新消息，火灾造成39人丧生，151人受伤。图片由第三方提供。Kookje Shinmun/Handout via REUTERS
1月28日，中国北京，中国国务院总理李克强在中南海紫光阁会见来华进行正式访问的日本外相河野太郎。REUTERS/Andy Wong
1月25日，中国北京，手机上的直播平台快手app。消息人士当日称，快手接近完成腾讯领投的10亿美元融资，并计划最快今年上市。REUTERS/Florence Lo
资料图片：2017年7月，美国华盛顿，特斯拉CEO马斯克出席国际空间站研究与发展大会。特斯拉周二宣布最新薪酬计划，将马斯克薪酬与公司市值绑定。REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
1月22日，瑞士达沃斯，国际货币基金组织(IMF)总裁拉加德出席《世界经济展望》报告发布会。IMF上调2018和2019年的全球经济增长预估。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
资料图片：2017年11月6日，美国加州圣迭戈，高通园区的企业标识。高通周三被欧盟反垄断监管机构处以9.97亿欧元(12.3亿美元)罚款，因其向苹果付费以换取苹果独家使用高通芯片，排挤英特尔等竞争对手。REUTERS/Mmore
资料图片：2016年4月，美国圣迭戈，工人在居民住宅的屋顶安装太阳能面板。特朗普周二签署立法，将对进口太阳能面板征收高额关税。REUTERS/Mike Blake
精选图集
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Kenya's opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office
Thousands watch opposition leader Raila Odinga take a symbolic presidential oath in a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.
Black Panther premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther" in Los Angeles.
Inside Amazon's Spheres
Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.
Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained, and later released, after appearing at a Moscow rally to boycott the upcoming presidential election.
Carnival in Venice
Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.