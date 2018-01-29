版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 29日 星期一 13:21 BJT

一周图片精选（1月22-28日）

1月28日，中国新疆阿勒泰，雪地里的狐狸。REUTERS/Jason Lee

1月26日，瑞士达沃斯，美国总统特朗普在世界经济论坛年会发表演讲。他表示将坚定不移地推进“美国优先”政策，并称“美国不再会对不公平贸易行为熟视无睹”。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

1月25日，菲律宾阿尔拜省，马荣火山喷发。REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

1月26日，韩国密阳市，消防员在发生火灾的世宗医院。据最新消息，火灾造成39人丧生，151人受伤。图片由第三方提供。Kookje Shinmun/Handout via REUTERS

1月28日，中国北京，中国国务院总理李克强在中南海紫光阁会见来华进行正式访问的日本外相河野太郎。REUTERS/Andy Wong

1月25日，中国北京，手机上的直播平台快手app。消息人士当日称，快手接近完成腾讯领投的10亿美元融资，并计划最快今年上市。REUTERS/Florence Lo

资料图片：2017年7月，美国华盛顿，特斯拉CEO马斯克出席国际空间站研究与发展大会。特斯拉周二宣布最新薪酬计划，将马斯克薪酬与公司市值绑定。REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

1月22日，瑞士达沃斯，国际货币基金组织(IMF)总裁拉加德出席《世界经济展望》报告发布会。IMF上调2018和2019年的全球经济增长预估。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

资料图片：2017年11月6日，美国加州圣迭戈，高通园区的企业标识。高通周三被欧盟反垄断监管机构处以9.97亿欧元(12.3亿美元)罚款，因其向苹果付费以换取苹果独家使用高通芯片，排挤英特尔等竞争对手。REUTERS/Mike Blake

资料图片：2016年4月，美国圣迭戈，工人在居民住宅的屋顶安装太阳能面板。特朗普周二签署立法，将对进口太阳能面板征收高额关税。REUTERS/Mike Blake

