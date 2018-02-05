版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 5日 星期一 13:14 BJT

一周图片精选（1月29日-2月4日）

1月30日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普发表其首次国情咨文演说，他试图利用这次讲话消除外界对他执政的疑虑。REUTERS/Win McNamee

2018年 2月 5日 星期一
1月31日，泰国曼谷，一轮红月挂在夜空。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2018年 2月 5日 星期一
2月2日，中国上海，对中国进行正式访问的英国首相特雷莎·梅与丈夫一起参观豫园。REUTERS/Aly Song

2018年 2月 5日 星期一
资料图片：2016年3月，万达商业年报发布会上的企业标识。万达商业周二宣布引入腾讯控股、苏宁、京东和融创中国等四家战略投资者。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2018年 2月 5日 星期一
1月30日，美国纽约时报广场，汤森路透办公室外的企业标识。黑石集团当日宣布收购汤森路透旗下的金融和风险(F&R)部门的多数股权。REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2018年 2月 5日 星期一
2月1日，中国上海，春节假期即将来临，虹桥火车站熙熙攘攘的人群。REUTERS/Aly Song

2018年 2月 5日 星期一
2月4日，美国南卡罗来纳州凯西，紧急救援人员出现在撞车事故现场。稍早，美国全国铁路客运公司(Amtrak)的一列客运列车与一列货运列车相撞，导致两名工作人员死亡，至少116人受伤。REUTERS/Randall Hill

2018年 2月 5日 星期一
2月2日，韩国江陵，两名朝鲜短道速滑运动员在冰上运动场进行训练。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2018年 2月 5日 星期一
资料图片：2017年2月，西班牙巴塞罗那，一名参观者经过世界移动通信大会现场的5G标识。一位美国高级政府官员表示，特朗普国安团队正在讨论政府建设5G网络的选项。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2018年 2月 5日 星期一
1月30日，美国纽约曼哈顿，西敏寺犬展媒体活动日现场，摄影师拍摄参展犬。REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2018年 2月 5日 星期一
